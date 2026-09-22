Yuethai Hydraulics Marks 20 Years Of Innovation And Reliability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuethai Hydraulics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking an important milestone in the company's development as a manufacturer of compact hydraulic products and solutions.









Founded in Shanghai in 2006, Yuethai Hydraulics specializes in the research, development, design and manufacturing of hydraulic valves and integrated control solutions. Over the past two decades, the company has built strong capabilities in product development, precision manufacturing, quality control and technical support for applications.

Its product portfolio includes service brake valves, charging valves, accumulators, counterbalance valves, load lowering control valves, pilot control valve blocks, solenoid directional valves, load sensing multi-way valves and customized hydraulic control solutions. These products are widely used in construction machinery, agricultural machinery, industrial vehicles and other specialized equipment.

The anniversary celebration brought together company leaders, employees, business partners, suppliers and guests. Through factory visits, employee recognition, speeches and commemorative activities, participants reflected on the company's growth and acknowledged the people and partnerships that have contributed to its development.

As an important part of its internationalization strategy, Yuethai Hydraulics is accelerating its overseas market expansion and is committed to providing global OEM customers and distributors with reliable hydraulic solutions that have been proven in the market. The company aims to help more overseas customers understand its hydraulic products and technical capabilities, while building long-term, stable relationships with business partners worldwide and creating lasting value for customers.

Looking ahead, Yuethai Hydraulics will continue investing in technological innovation, product reliability and responsive customer service. By combining manufacturing expertise with a practical understanding of hydraulic applications, the company seeks to deliver dependable products and solutions for customers worldwide.

As Yuethai Hydraulics begins its next chapter, the company remains committed to its guiding principle:“Reliability Powers the Future.”

Official website:

Contact: Alice

Company Name: Yuethai Hydraulic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: email mailbox:...