Cruise America Introduces The C18 Ultra Compact RV, Its Smallest And First Two-Person Motorhome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Ultra Compact RV gives first-time renters, solo travelers, and couples a more approachable way to experience RV travel

Mesa, Arizona, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruise America has introduced the C18 Ultra Compact RV, a two-person motorhome and the smallest vehicle in its rental fleet. Measuring 19.6 feet long and 7 feet wide, the C18 is designed around a simple premise: travelers do not need a large motorhome to experience the freedom of RV travel. With the essential comforts of an RV and a compact footprint that fits in a standard parking space, the C18 offers a more manageable way to explore for solo travelers, couples, and beginner RV renters.

The Ultra Compact RV combines the functionality of a Class C motorhome with the narrower footprint and familiar driving experience of a larger van. Its size is designed to make everyday parts of an RV trip, from navigating roads to finding a place to park, more approachable. The result is an RV that can travel beyond the campground and into the places travelers visit along the way, including cities, restaurants, attractions, and other everyday destinations.

Key specs:



Sleeps 2

Length / width: 19.6 ft / 7 ft, compact enough to fit in a standard parking space

Bed size: 60 x 82 in. rear bed

Water tanks: 31-gal fresh water, 24-gal gray water, 11-gal sewage

Bathroom: Fresh water toilet and hot water shower

Kitchen: Electric refrigerator and electric cooktop

Driving features: Automatic transmission, power steering, ABS power brakes, in-dash A/C, and cruise control Generator: No onboard generator. House A/C, furnace, and water heater require an external shore power connection.







The C18's compact footprint is central to how it can be used. At 7 feet wide, it is compact enough to fit in a standard parking space, giving travelers greater flexibility when an RV trip includes destinations where maneuvering or parking a larger motorhome can be more challenging. Travelers can have the independence of an RV while maintaining the ability to make stops and explore without managing the footprint of a larger vehicle.

"With the C18, we wanted to remove the biggest barrier to RV travel: feeling intimidated behind the wheel,” said Randall Smalley, VP of Marketing at Cruise America.“First time renters told us they wanted the freedom of the open road without taking on a larger RV. Loyal renters told us they didn't want to give up comfort for something smaller. The C18 delivers both, an ultra compact RV that's easy to drive, with all the kitchen, sleeping, and living amenities travelers expect from Cruise America."

For first-time renters, Cruise America provides an orientation covering RV operation, ensuring all renters feel comfortable prior to hitting the road. Renters must have a valid driver's license, a major credit card and be at least 21 years old. No special RV or commercial driver's license is required to rent Cruise America's motorhomes.Travelers can also use Cruise America's AI RV Trip Planner to build a personalized road trip itinerary, with recommendations for destinations, routes, and stops along the way.

The C18 Ultra Compact is currently available at select Cruise America rental centers in the United States and Canada, including Bozeman, Denver, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Seattle in the U.S., and Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. Availability varies by location. Travelers can check availability and reserve the C18 through Cruise America at.

About Cruise America

Cruise America is an RV rental company offering motorhomes and travel trailers for travelers exploring the United States and Canada. Its rental fleet includes multiple motorhome sizes and travel trailers, providing options for family vacations, couples' trips, solo adventures, and first-time RV experiences. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Press Inquiries Randall Smalley... Cruise America & Cruise Canada RV Rental & Sales 11 West Hampton Avenue Mesa, AZ 85210