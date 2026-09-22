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Overnight Strikes Kill Five, Injure 15 as Russia, Ukraine Trade Attacks
(MENAFN) Five people were killed and 15 others injured in overnight cross-border strikes between Russia and Ukraine, officials from both sides reported Tuesday.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces struck four districts of Dnipro, killing four people, injuring six others, and damaging warehouse facilities and an industrial enterprise. Additional enterprises were hit in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad, he said in a Telegram post.
In Kyiv, five people were wounded, according to Ukraine's National Police. Warehouses caught fire in the assault, while the facade and ground floor of a five-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district sustained damage, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Residents were evacuated from the site.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that its air defenses intercepted 186 Russian aerial targets overnight, including one Kalibr cruise missile, eight Banderol/Dan-T targets, and 177 drones. Officials said the assault primarily targeted the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces carried out a "massive strike" against Ukrainian industrial, energy, military-industrial and port infrastructure across Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Odesa regions, adding that the strikes also hit vessels it alleged were being used to support Ukrainian forces.
Attacks on Russia
In Russia's Samara region, one person was killed and four injured in a Ukrainian drone strike, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram.
He said dozens of drones were shot down over the region, targeting industrial facilities he did not identify by name.
Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces struck the Kuibyshev refinery in Russia's Samara region and the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Ufa, igniting fires at both sites. The General Staff said output from both refineries supports Russian military needs.
"Striking such facilities constitutes an exercise of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and aims to diminish the Russian Federation's military-economic potential," the General Staff said in a Telegram statement.
Fedorishchev, however, made no mention of an attack on the Kuibyshev refinery specifically.
"Unfortunately, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including private homes and vehicles. The operational headquarters is currently gathering full information on the aftermath," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 297 Ukrainian drones overnight across Russian territory and annexed Crimea.
Independent verification of claims from both sides remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces struck four districts of Dnipro, killing four people, injuring six others, and damaging warehouse facilities and an industrial enterprise. Additional enterprises were hit in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad, he said in a Telegram post.
In Kyiv, five people were wounded, according to Ukraine's National Police. Warehouses caught fire in the assault, while the facade and ground floor of a five-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district sustained damage, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Residents were evacuated from the site.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that its air defenses intercepted 186 Russian aerial targets overnight, including one Kalibr cruise missile, eight Banderol/Dan-T targets, and 177 drones. Officials said the assault primarily targeted the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces carried out a "massive strike" against Ukrainian industrial, energy, military-industrial and port infrastructure across Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Odesa regions, adding that the strikes also hit vessels it alleged were being used to support Ukrainian forces.
Attacks on Russia
In Russia's Samara region, one person was killed and four injured in a Ukrainian drone strike, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram.
He said dozens of drones were shot down over the region, targeting industrial facilities he did not identify by name.
Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces struck the Kuibyshev refinery in Russia's Samara region and the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Ufa, igniting fires at both sites. The General Staff said output from both refineries supports Russian military needs.
"Striking such facilities constitutes an exercise of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and aims to diminish the Russian Federation's military-economic potential," the General Staff said in a Telegram statement.
Fedorishchev, however, made no mention of an attack on the Kuibyshev refinery specifically.
"Unfortunately, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including private homes and vehicles. The operational headquarters is currently gathering full information on the aftermath," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 297 Ukrainian drones overnight across Russian territory and annexed Crimea.
Independent verification of claims from both sides remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
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