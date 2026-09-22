ZIPS Car Wash Celebrates Anderson Upgrades With Free Car Wash Weekend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZIPS Car Wash invites the Anderson, SC, community to experience upgraded locations, enhanced customer experiences and free washes September 25–26

Anderson, SC, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIPS Car Wash is celebrating its continued investment in the Anderson community with a Grand re-opening celebration at two newly remodeled locations. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Anderson Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 24 at 10am at the Highway 81 ZIPS, followed by two days of free car washes at both participating locations on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26.

Participating locations include:



ZIPS Car Wash 2117 N Hwy 81, Anderson, SC 29621 ZIPS Car Wash 4102 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621

During the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, ZIPS Car Wash will honor local Clemson University sophomore, Maylen Kelley Brandt, with an academic scholarship. Maylen's father, Lt. Colonel Christopher Ernst Brandt, served over 20 years in the US Marine Corp as a pilot and was disabled in the line of duty.

ZIPS Car Wash is proud to support military and first responder families across the country through its national partnership with Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor provides life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Folds of Honor has provided academic scholarships to over 73,000 families since 2007 and ZIPS is proud to contribute to their efforts.

Community members, local leaders and customers are invited to attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, celebrate the service and sacrifice of the Brandt family, grab some ZIPS swag while supplies last, and see firsthand the improvements ZIPS has made to its Anderson locations.

Investing in the Anderson Community

Improvements to ZIPS in Anderson are part of ZIPS' broader commitment to investing in its 180+ existing locations and the communities they serve. Over the last 3 years ZIPS has renovated and upgraded over 100 locations. Rather than simply maintaining its sites, ZIPS is continuing to make upgrades designed to improve the customer experience, strengthen day-to-day operations and create a better environment for customers visiting its locations.

"We're excited to reinvest in the communities that have supported ZIPS and to give our customers a reason to come back and experience these improvements for themselves," said Scott Brown, Divisional VP of Operations at ZIPS Car Wash. "Customers will immediately notice our new streamlined check out process, enhanced pre-wash prep services, and improved tunnel equipment. These upgrades reflect our commitment to providing a consistent, high-quality experience while continuing to invest in the locations where our customers live, work and play every day.”

Whether customers are longtime ZIPS members or have not visited in a while, the free wash weekend offers an opportunity to return and experience the upgraded locations firsthand.“The best way to understand the investment we've made is to come through the wash, check out the improvements and experience the upgraded ZIPS customer experience," Brown added.

For more information about ZIPS Car Wash and its continued investment in local communities, visit zipscarwash.com

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, operates more than 185 express car wash locations across 19 states under the ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash brands. With more than two decades of industry experience, ZIPS combines innovative technology, premium wash quality, and exceptional customer service to deliver a fast, convenient car wash experience. Through the ZIPS Car Wash mobile app, customers enjoy loyalty rewards, membership benefits, and added convenience. Beyond clean cars, ZIPS is dedicated to supporting the communities it serves through partnerships with schools, military nonprofit organizations, and local leaders. In 2025, Newsweek recognized ZIPS Car Wash as both a Best of the Best and Best in Customer Service award recipient.

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ZIPS Car Wash is proud to celebrate the service and sacrifice of the Brandt family at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday.

CONTACT: Sarah Elizabeth Falanga ZIPS Car Wash 8708197354...