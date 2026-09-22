Thousands Welcome Prince Reza Pahlavi To Toronto As Canadian Leaders Join Cyrus The Great II

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian political and civic leaders join major Iranian-Canadian gathering at Meridian Hall focused on Iran and the future of the Iran-Canada relationship

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 3,000 people gathered at Toronto's Meridian Hall on Saturday for Cyrus the Great II: From a Great Civilization to a Greater Future, featuring Prince Reza Pahlavi alongside senior Canadian political and civic leaders, Iranian-Canadian professionals, community members and artists.

Prince Reza Pahlavi was welcomed by an enthusiastic audience before delivering the program's principal address. Prince Reza Pahlavi also spoke about the Iran Prosperity Project (IPP) transition plan already developed to lead the country once the regime falls. Before him, Dr. Leyla Bahmani, the Head of the Legal Group of IPP and Member of the Transitional Justice Committee, addressed the legal framework underpinning such a transition.

Prince Reza Pahlavi spoke about developments inside Iran and outlined four principles he said could provide common ground among Iranians with different political perspectives.

"Our four fundamental principles are equally clear," he said: "preserving Iran's territorial integrity, separating religion from government, protecting individual freedoms and ensuring the equality of all citizens before the law, and upholding the right of the Iranian people to choose their future system of government through a free and fair vote."

The gathering also featured substantial Canadian political participation. Canadian political leaders framed the fight against the regime in Iran as more than a matter of solidarity abroad, telling the crowd it is also a matter of Canadians' own safety and security.

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition and Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, spoke about the Iranian people's aspirations for freedom, the legacy of Cyrus the Great and his hope for a future in which Iranians can freely determine the direction of their country. He also raised Canadian concerns including regime- and IRGC-linked individuals in Canada, sanctions and accountability, and justice for the victims of Flight PS752.

Melissa Lantsman, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Thornhill, told the audience she believed those in the room would one day meet again in Tehran in a free Iran. She - like Pierre Poilievre - sees Prince Reza Pahlavi as the legitimate voice and leader for the Iranian people.

Vince Gasparro, Liberal MP for Eglinton-Lawrence, who had been scheduled to attend as a representative of Prime Minister Mark Carney but was unable to attend in person, addressed the gathering by video. He highlighted Cyrus the Great's legacy of religious pluralism and human rights, the contributions of Iranian Canadians to Canada, support for a secular and democratic future for Iran, and Canada's continuing efforts to hold the Islamic Republic accountable.

Ontario Minister Michael Parsa also addressed the gathering. Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca highlighted the city's upcoming September 27 commemorative bench and plaque honouring those who lost their lives in Iran, while Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas was among the municipal leaders in attendance.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw also addressed the gathering and was presented with an award by the Cyrus the Great Cultural & Humanity Organization in recognition of his leadership and engagement with the community.

Beyond politics, speakers from the fields of technology, law, history, sports, business, accessibility and disability advocacy, and civic life discussed conditions in Iran and shared perspectives on the country's future. The program also included live musical performances by prominent Iranian artists, short films and video presentations reflecting Iran's history, recent events and aspirations for the future.

Prince Reza Pahlavi also met privately with members of the Iranian-Canadian community directly affected by events in Iran, including families of victims of Flight PS752 and families who recently lost loved ones during crackdowns on protesters.

On September 19, the Cyrus the Great Cultural & Humanity Organization created a space where thousands could hear from him directly while bringing Canadian leaders and Iranian voices from different fields into the same conversation.

"Last Saturday made it clear again that Prince Reza Pahlavi is the strong leader of the Iranian people - with real plans for their country's future - and Iranians stand behind him. It's time for Canada to deepen its collaboration with him," said Dr. Alan Bostakian, Spokesperson for the Cyrus the Great Cultural & Humanity Organization.

About Cyrus the Great Cultural & Humanity Organization

The Cyrus the Great Cultural & Humanity Organization is dedicated to advancing human rights, freedom and democracy, promoting Iranian culture, and strengthening civic engagement within the Iranian community. The organization brings together Iranians and their allies in support of a free, democratic and prosperous future for Iran and has led major community gatherings and rallies across Canada and internationally in support of the Iranian people.

Dr. Alan Bostakian

Cyrus the Great Organization's Spokesperson and Public Relations Lead

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