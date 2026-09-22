Juan Valdez, The Iconic Colombian Coffee Brand, Arrives In Canada



Juan Valdez is entering Canada for the first time as part of its North American expansion strategy, bringing the quality, origin and heritage of 100% Colombian premium coffee to Canadian consumers. The brand will initially be available at more than 400 retail locations across Canada, with plans to continue expanding its presence through new retail partners.



TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juan Valdez, the internationally recognized Colombian coffee brand, has arrived in Canada for the first time, marking a new chapter in its global expansion. Starting this month, Canadian consumers can find a selection of the brand's ground and whole-bean coffees at retail locations across the country.

The brand is entering the Canadian market through the retail channel, with a national presence at Maxi and No Frills (Loblaw Companies), Adonis (Metro) and independent grocers, as well as Amazon.ca and participating retailers' e-commerce platforms. Through this rollout, Juan Valdez is initially reaching more than 400 points of sale and will continue expanding its presence across the country alongside new retail partners.

The history of Juan Valdez began in 2002, when the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia created the brand as an initiative to generate greater value around Colombian coffee and bring it to consumers in markets around the world. Since then, it has built an international presence rooted in the origin, quality and coffee heritage of Colombia.

Today, the brand represents more than 550,000 Colombian coffee-growing families and is present across five continents.

“Canada is a market we are very excited to grow in, starting with what defines us: our origin. We are bringing a proposition centered on the quality, identity and richness of Colombian coffee, while sharing that story with new consumers. Our ambition goes beyond entering the retail market; we want to build a strong presence, grow alongside the Canadian market and make Juan Valdez a familiar choice for people who appreciate and value great coffee,” said Sebastián Mejía, General Manager, North America.

During the initial launch, consumers will be able to choose from Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Dark Roast Ground Coffee and Espresso Whole Bean Coffee, all made with 100% Colombian Arabica coffee sourced directly from coffee farms and traceable throughout the supply chain. The portfolio will later expand to include single-serve coffee pods in Medium and Dark Roast.

About Juan Valdez®

Juan Valdez® is the only internationally recognized coffee brand owned by coffee producers. In 2002, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (Federación Nacional de Cafeteros de Colombia), a non-profit organization representing more than 550,000 coffee-growing families, created the brand to develop coffee shops and value-added businesses inspired by the character who, for more than 60 years, has represented Colombian coffee around the world.

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