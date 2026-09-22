Vermejo, A Ted Turner Reserve, Launches First-Ever Dedicated Wellbeing Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Return to What's Always Been: Introducing Wild Wellbeing at Vermejo

RATON, N.M., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, today announced the launch of“Wild Wellbeing,” a new collection of experiences guided by the elements, rooted in the land, and informed by enduring, ancestral ways of being in nature. As an original blueprint for nature-forward hospitality, Vermejo is an industry pioneer in wild luxury, blending world-class hospitality with large-scale ecosystem restoration. Created as an antidote to resort spas that operate like medical-grade wellness laboratories focused on high-performance wellness and longevity science, the program relies on simple, earth-bound practices with profound, clinically proven effects on the nervous system, cellular health, and mental clarity.

“At Ted Turner Reserves, we've always believed you don't need a liquid nitrogen chamber or an intravenous drip to change your biology,” said Jade McBride, president of Ted Turner Reserves.“The launch of our wellbeing program simply enhances what we have always seen to be true here at Vermejo: that meaningful wellbeing often begins where the pavement ends, where intentional disconnection with the noise of our modern worlds allows us to make space for reconnection with nature and something more meaningful,” he said.

Spanning 558,000 acres of rewilded wilderness in northern New Mexico, Vermejo offers high-altitude, nature-forward hospitality rooted in conservation and environmental stewardship. The new program builds on the reserve's existing roster of 45+ guided outdoor activities through structured experiences focused on stillness, mindfulness, and ancestral wellness practices.

Highlights of the new“Wild Wellbeing” collection of experiences include:

Wellbeing Journeys & Signature Ceremonies:



Crystal Bowl Sound Bathing at Castle Rock: An outdoor sound meditation atop Vermejo's iconic Castle Rock formation, utilizing crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, Koshi chimes, and drums.

Sacred Cacao & Sound Journey: A ceremonial experience combining traditional group cleansing rituals (limpia), ceremonial cacao, breathwork, guided movement, and sound immersion.

Dark Sky Starbathing: A self-guided, late-night stargazing meditation free from artificial light pollution, complete with hot herbal tea and a curated meditation guide. The Horse Connection: An equine connection at the reserve's stables, with time spent focused on energy mirroring, grooming and presence.



Energy Work & Mindful Movement:



Guided Breathwork & Meditation: Tailored outdoor sessions utilizing functional breathing techniques and mindfulness to regulate the nervous system and clear mental stress.

Tai Chi & Walking Meditation: This ancient practice combines movement, breath, and meditation to improve balance and vitality, while walking meditations use ancient trees, canyon pathways, and open clearings as guides.

Yoga Flow & Restorative Movement: Seasonal, posture-centered movement practices designed to build physical mobility, encourage mindful stretching and joint flexibility, and promote lasting balance. Signature Sound Bath: Each journey begins with gentle breathwork and guided meditation before guests experience the healing vibrations of crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, Koshi chimes, drumming and rattle.



Treatments & Botanical Culinary Experiences:



Botanical Pours in the Greenhouse: An interactive workshop where guests gather fresh herbs in Vermejo's Greenhouse to create a simple, seasonal alcohol-free drink. Signature Massage: Custom massage therapy and bodywork hosted at Turner House, designed to restore the body's natural flow, improve circulation, and ease the joints.



To learn more about Wild Wellbeing, please visit . Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, media assets are available here.

About Vermejo & Ted Turner Reserves

Vermejo is a 558,000-acre private reserve in New Mexico, where guest stays directly fund large-scale habitat restoration, wildlife protection, and sustainable land management. As the flagship property of Ted Turner Reserves-a conservation-forward hospitality brand managing 1.1 million acres across New Mexico-Vermejo stands as a definitive model for self-sustaining, wild working landscapes. Grounded in the philanthropic legacy of environmentalist Ted Turner, the reserve integrates high-end hospitality and outdoor adventure with active ecological stewardship, allowing travelers to directly support the preservation of North America's native species and ecosystems. To learn more, visit tedturnerreserves.com.

Media Contact

J/PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at