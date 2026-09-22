Itron And Crytica Security Collaborate To Advance Rapid Threat Detection For Grid Edge Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration builds on Itron's proven security-first platform and integrates Crytica's Rapid Detection, Alert and Isolation technology to help utilities prepare for emerging cyber and operational risks at the grid edge

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, and Crytica Security announced a strategic technology collaboration to advance rapid cyber threat detection and operational visibility across its intelligent grid-edge infrastructure.

Cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure are ever-present and evolving rapidly. As utilities modernize their infrastructure, deploy more distributed intelligence at the grid edge, integrate distributed energy resources and prepare for new AI-enabled threat vectors, security must adapt. Utilities require solutions that build on proven protection while adapting faster to new risks emerging across distributed, connected and intelligent networks.

The collaboration is designed to integrate Crytica's patented Rapid Detection, Alert and Isolation technology, RDAiTM, into Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, adding continuous integrity monitoring and actionable alerts closer to where grid activity occurs. The combination of Itron's secure, utility-grade platform with Crytica's deterministic detection technology, provides utilities with an additional layer of cybersecurity visibility across IT and OT environments and intelligent grid edge devices, meter-hosted applications and edge workloads as the security landscape evolves.

Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio is built on a strong security foundation that includes layered device, network, communications and data protection. The integration of Crytica's RDAi technology is intended to extend that foundation with active, embedded monitoring that can detect unauthorized changes to devices without negatively affecting device performance. This added layer helps utilities identify potential compromise earlier, accelerate investigation and response, and strengthen resilience across critical field assets.

“Utilities are moving intelligence closer to the edge of the grid, and cybersecurity must move with it,” said Don Reeves, Itron's senior vice president of Outcomes.“Itron has long helped utilities deploy secure, reliable and resilient infrastructure at scale. Our collaboration with Crytica builds on that foundation by adding rapid, embedded threat detection designed for the next generation of grid-edge applications. Together, we are helping utilities prepare for what is coming next while continuing to protect the essential services communities rely on every day.”

Unlike traditional cybersecurity approaches that focus primarily on centralized systems or enterprise endpoints, the Itron-Crytica collaboration is designed to bring monitoring directly into resource-constrained utility field devices and the applications running on them. Crytica's lightweight probe continuously monitors and delivers high-fidelity alerts when unauthorized changes are detected. This approach is designed to complement existing cybersecurity platforms by extending visibility into operational technology environments where traditional endpoint tools may not operate.

This collaboration aims to advance embedded grid-edge threat detection by helping utilities monitor both the meter and meter-hosted applications through a common integrity monitoring framework, a capability not available to utilities today.

The collaboration also supports broader operational awareness. In addition to cybersecurity monitoring, the integration is expected to provide performance-related alerts that help utilities identify conditions that may affect device health, reliability and availability. These capabilities can help utilities improve situational awareness, prioritize investigation and support more resilient operations as AMI networks evolve into intelligent grid-edge platforms.

“Crytica's RDAi technology was purpose-built for demanding, resource-constrained operational environments,” said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Crytica Security.“By working with Itron, we can extend rapid detection and actionable alerts into utility grid-edge infrastructure at scale, helping utilities see potential issues earlier and respond with greater confidence.”

The collaboration reinforces Itron's strategy to help utilities transition from traditional AMI to Grid Edge Intelligence by combining distributed intelligence, intelligent connectivity, advanced analytics and security-centered innovation. As utilities prepare for more dynamic grid operations, the ability to detect, alert and respond closer to the edge will become increasingly important to maintaining reliability, resilience and trust.

Customer benefits



Builds on a proven security foundation: Extends Itron's secure, utility-grade platform with an additional layer of embedded threat detection.

Strengthens grid-edge visibility: Helps utilities monitor intelligent devices, meter-hosted applications and edge workloads closer to where grid activity occurs.

Enables faster detection and response: Uses Crytica's RDAi technology to identify unauthorized instruction-set changes within seconds and generate actionable alerts.

Supports operational resilience: Adds visibility into device health and performance conditions that may affect reliability, availability or service delivery. Prepares utilities for emerging threats: Helps utilities adapt to an evolving threat landscape, including risks associated with increasing connectivity, distributed intelligence and AI-enabled cyber activity.



About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world:

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security's patented Rapid Detection, Alert (RDAiTM), and Isolation technology embeds a lightweight, under 100 Kilobyte, Probe directly within operational technology, IoT, embedded systems and other cyber-physical environments to continuously monitor system integrity and detect unauthorized changes to instruction sets within seconds. Designed to complement existing cybersecurity platforms, RDAi extends visibility into devices where traditional tools may not operate, delivering deterministic detection and actionable alerts that enable faster security response for mission-critical operations. See how RDAi can help you“detect and protect” by visiting .

Media Contacts:

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

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Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

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Crytica Security, Inc.

Jake Blanchard, VP, OEM Sales

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Mobile: (208) 559-3399