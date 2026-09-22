Brian Cooper Dill, CEO Of TURF ZONE USA, Announces Nationwide Franchise Opportunities With Exclusive 80-Mile Territories

Brian Cooper Dill, Founder and CEO of TURF ZONE USA, Announces Nationwide Franchise Opportunities

Brian Cooper Dill, Founder and CEO of TURF ZONE USA, Announces Nationwide Franchise Opportunities with Exclusive 80-Mile Territories

TURF ZONE USA, led by founder and CEO Brian Cooper Dill, is announcing franchise opportunities throughout the United States

Brian Cooper Dill and the TURF ZONE USA team will provide comprehensive support, including business training, operational guidance, equipment, and advertising assistance.

Brian Cooper Dill, founder and CEO of TURF ZONE USA.“Our turnkey franchise model is designed to provide franchise owners with the tools, training, equipment, and marketing support needed to launch and grow.”

TURF ZONE USA, led by founder and CEO Brian Cooper Dill, is announcing franchise opportunities throughout the United States.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TURF ZONE USA, led by founder and CEO Brian Cooper Dill, is announcing franchise opportunities throughout the United States. The opportunity is designed for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the artificial turf installation and maintenance industry through a complete, turnkey business model.

Each new TURF ZONE USA franchise will receive an exclusive 80-mile-radius territory, providing franchise owners with a defined market in which to develop their business and serve residential and commercial customers. Territory availability and approval are subject to the company's franchise requirements and market planning.

Brian Cooper Dill and the TURF ZONE USA team will provide comprehensive support, including business training, operational guidance, equipment, and advertising assistance. Franchise owners will also benefit from TURF ZONE USA's nationwide customer acquisition network, designed to help generate leads and connect local franchises with prospective customers.

Franchise owners may also have access to exclusive assignment opportunities serving golf courses, country clubs, resorts, and other high-value commercial properties. These projects may involve substantial installation and ongoing maintenance needs, with some contracts potentially reaching six figures annually, depending on project scope, location, contract terms, and customer requirements. Contract values and assignments are not guaranteed and may vary by market.

“We are building TURF ZONE USA as a nationwide network of qualified operators who can deliver dependable artificial turf installation and maintenance services in their local markets,” said Brian Cooper Dill, founder and CEO of TURF ZONE USA.“Our turnkey franchise model is designed to provide franchise owners with the tools, training, equipment, and marketing support needed to launch and grow.”

TURF ZONE USA franchises are being offered as complete turnkey operations, helping simplify the startup process for new owners. Franchisees will receive support in establishing their local operation, learning company systems, using equipment, marketing their services, and serving customers according to TURF ZONE USA standards.

The opportunity may appeal to entrepreneurs, contractors, landscape professionals, business owners, and individuals seeking a structured opportunity in the artificial turf industry. Applicants must meet applicable qualification requirements, and franchise availability may vary by location.

Entrepreneurs interested in available territories and franchise requirements can visit turfzoneusa.

About TURF ZONE USA

TURF ZONE USA provides artificial turf installation and maintenance services for residential and commercial customers. Through its nationwide franchise expansion program, the company offers turnkey business opportunities supported by training, equipment, advertising, defined territories, and a national customer acquisition network.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

+1 310-206-4831

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Brian Cooper Dill, CEO of TURF ZONE USA, Announces Nationwide Franchise Opportunities with Exclusive 80-Mile Territories News Provided By American Data Company September 22, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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