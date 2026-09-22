Business Leaders Convene During UN General Assembly Week To Advance A Pro-Human Corporate Culture

Building a Pro-Human Corporate Culture

Foundation for Social Connection and Human Change Foundation convene business leaders to explore purpose, social connection, and flourishing in the digital era.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence and digital technologies rapidly reshape how people work and live, businesses face consequential choices about the future of the workplace. How companies design workplace culture, support employees and their families, adopt AI, and invest in their communities can influence whether technological change strengthens or undermines the relationships, purpose, and human development that enable people to thrive.

Today, the Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) and the Human Change Foundation (HCF) host Building a Pro-Human Corporate Culture: Business Leadership to Promote Purpose and Flourishing in the Next Generation. The event brings together corporate leaders across sectors to examine how businesses can respond to these changes in ways that center human flourishing and to identify practical approaches that can be advanced across workplaces and communities.

"As the chair of a multi-generational family business, I have always seen very clearly the link between business, family, and society. Businesses can be a powerful force for positive social change," said Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Group and founder, Human Change Foundation. "As technology is rapidly transforming not just our economy but our human relationships, skills, and ability to connect to one another, it is more important than ever that business leaders make choices to steer a better future for our children and grandchildren. We hope this conversation encourages leaders to think beyond what technology can help us do, and consider the kind of human future we want to create."

The event builds on the work of F4SC's Corporate Working Group on Social Connection, which unites forward-thinking companies including Workday, the NFL, Spotify, The Cigna Group, Macy's, Beiersdorf, Signet, and Match Group to advance social connection as both a public health and business priority. It also follows conversations hosted by the Human Change Foundation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, with senior global business leaders across sectors looking to engage holistically on issues of AI, future of work, and the next generation.

"Social connection is increasingly being recognized as essential to healthy, effective workplaces – from how teams collaborate and adapt to how organizations attract and retain talent," said Jillian Racoosin Kornmeier, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection. "Through our Corporate Working Group, we're working alongside business leaders to connect research with practice, build a peer learning community, and improve outcomes within and beyond the workplace."

Experts will ground the discussion in findings from their recent research, sharing evidence that can help leaders understand the business case for advancing connection and promising organizational practices. Representatives from the F4SC Corporate Working Group, alongside other business leaders working on these issues, will then share case studies of how they are applying these ideas through organizational practices, policies, and investments.

"Nurturing pathways to increase social connectedness is central to our community programs strategy at The Cigna Group," said Sara Quist, Senior Director, Community Programs and President of The Cigna Group Foundation. "We are proud to take part in this convening to raise awareness on both research findings and action insights that help drive engagement among current and future workforces.”

The discussion will be organized around six pillars of a forthcoming Pro-Human Corporate Culture Framework, outlining how business leadership can contribute to a more human-centered future through:

. Cultivating and developing the next-generation workforce

. Empowering working parents and families

. Facilitating meaningful relationships at work

. Supporting causes that advance human flourishing in a digital era

. Building trust and using AI responsibly

. Investing in research and measurement

Insights from the convening will inform an accompanying toolkit, which will provide business leaders with practical, evidence-informed resources for putting these principles into practice.

Key takeaways will be shared following the convening to support continued learning and action among business leaders. Media interviews with Foundation for Social Connection and Human Change Foundation leadership about the business case for social connection, Corporate Working Group, and Pro-Human Corporate Culture Framework can be arranged through Shannon Vyvijal (...), Foundation for Social Connection and Jenna Galper (...), Human Change Foundation.

Shannon Vyvijal

Foundation for Social Connection

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Business Leaders Convene During UN General Assembly Week to Advance a Pro-Human Corporate Culture News Provided By Foundation for Social Connection September 22, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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