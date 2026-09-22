Creatio Invests $300 Million In Its Bank.AI Platform To Drive AI Adoption In Financial Services

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, today announced a $300 million investment from 2026 through 2028 in Creatio Bank, its market-leading offering for banks and financial institutions.The investment comes as financial institutions rapidly accelerate their adoption of AI, and demand for Creatio's platform continues to grow - Creatio's financial services vertical grew 48% YoY. The $300 million commitment will build on this momentum, accelerating product AI innovation while expanding the enablement and deployment capabilities, and partner ecosystem needed to drive AI adoption at scale across financial institutions.With deep experience in financial services, Creatio has built long-standing relationships with leading organizations including Nasdaq, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Metro Bank, MetLife, CEC Bank, OTP Bank, National Bank of Panama, ESL Credit Union, and many others.“The next generation of banking will be built around people and AI agents working together across customer and operational workflows,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.“Our $300 million investment in Creatio Bank will accelerate this transition, giving financial institutions the technology, industry expertise, and partner ecosystem to adopt AI faster and at enterprise scale.”$300 Million Investment to Accelerate Innovation and AdoptionBetween now and 2028, Creatio will significantly increase investment across the following strategic areas:1. Product and AI innovationCreatio will further accelerate the development of its Creatio Bank platform, combining the market-leading AI platform, best-in-class AI CRM, and pre-built banking agents.The platform powers three core banking domains: Growth, Service, and Operations. Growth agents accelerate customer acquisition, onboarding, and share-of-wallet expansion. Service agents elevate customer experience with faster, more personalized resolution. Operations agents streamline compliance, regulatory reporting, and mid- and back-office work.Creatio will continue to advance its already superior AI Studio, enhancing no-code designers for both personal and enterprise AI agents, centralized AI governance, integrations, AI modality management, security, and enterprise-grade observability.2. AI adoption and enablementCreatio is reinforcing its investment in AI adoption and enablement for customers and partners. The focus is on equipping the banking community with the knowledge, frameworks, and hands-on guidance to adopt AI at scale.The investment expands AI activation programs for customers and partners: dedicated training programs, AI accelerator workshops, and industry-specific guidance. Creatio is also strengthening its global channel delivery capabilities, arming implementation partners with the expertise to help financial institutions deploy high-value AI use cases.Removing the Limits to AI Adoption in BankingThe investment builds on Creatio's Unlimited Enterprise vision, enabling people and AI agents to work together on a single platform without traditional constraints around users, agents, workflows, applications, or scale.As part of this broader commitment to the banking community, Creatio recently launched the Bank hub, a dedicated destination for financial services executives to navigate the AI era. On September 24, Creatio will also host“Bank: Practical AI Use Cases for Banking” digital event, and on October 27, the Bank Summit in Chicago, bringing together industry leaders to share best practices for AI adoption and transformation.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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Creatio Invests $300 Million in Its Bank Platform to Drive AI Adoption in Financial Services News Provided By Creatio September 22, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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