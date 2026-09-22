STW Life Announces 20262027 Phaedra Mog's HEAL Retreat Schedule In Sedona, Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Five five-day, four-night programs are scheduled from November 2026 through August 2027.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STW Life has announced its 2026–2027 schedule for Phaedra Mog's HEAL Retreat, a series of five-day, four-night wellness and spiritual-development programs hosted in Sedona, Arizona. The schedule begins November 12–16, 2026, and includes five retreats across two calendar years.The opening retreat is scheduled for November 12–16 and carries the themes“New Moon,”“Deep Reset,” and“Inner Renewal.” The 2027 schedule includes retreats planned for February 4–8, April 8–12, June 3–7, and July 30–August 3.Each program includes lodging, meals, and a planned itinerary of group activities. STW Life's published program description includes opening and closing ceremonies, sound-bath sessions, fireside drumming, body-movement sessions, aromatherapy, and educational teachings. Activities and detailed schedules may vary by retreat date.The published itinerary is designed to give participants a framework for each retreat while allowing date-specific activities to vary. The seasonal schedule gives prospective attendees a published timeline for the program's five-day format and an opportunity to review dates in advance.The program description identifies the same core format for each retreat: five days and four nights in Sedona, with lodging and meals included. Participants receive the applicable itinerary and activity schedule through STW Life, which advises that individual program components may vary by date.Phaedra Mog's HEAL Retreat is part of STW Life's wellness-offering portfolio. STW Life provides wellness-related educational content, memberships, events, and experiences. Its programming includes educational information and practices such as breathwork, meditation, nutrition, and wellness feedback.Additional retreat details are available on STW Life's Phaedra Mog's HEAL Retreat page.About STW LifeSTW Life, also known as Stay True Wellness, provides wellness-related educational content, memberships, events, and experiences. Its website describes programming that incorporates educational information and practices such as breathwork, meditation, nutrition, and wellness feedback.

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MSW Interactive Designs

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STW Life Announces 2026–2027 Phaedra Mog's HEAL Retreat Schedule in Sedona, Arizona News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 22, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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