Susan Wessman, Recognized By Influential Women, Transforms Personal Adversity Into A Mission Of Healthcare Education

HUNTSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Nursing and Emergency Care to Content Writing, Susan Uses Her Experience to Educate, Encourage, and Support OthersHuntsville, Texas – For Susan Wessman, a career in healthcare represents far more than professional achievement. It reflects a lifelong journey of overcoming challenges, discovering how she learns best, and ultimately using her experiences to help others. A nurse for 18 years and currently a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), Susan has built a diverse healthcare background spanning emergency medical services, medical transcription, nursing, corrections, home health, and work with ICE. Today, she is also the owner of her own business, established in 2021, where she specializes in healthcare education and content writing.Susan's journey began under circumstances that could easily have limited her ambitions. Raised as a child with brain damage, she was repeatedly told throughout her life and into her mid-30s that she could not learn and would not amount to anything. Rather than allowing those expectations to define her future, Susan eventually discovered how to learn in a way that worked for her.After her father suddenly passed away when she was 16, Susan decided she wanted to become a paramedic. She attended EMT school and became an A student, proving to herself that the limitations others had placed on her did not determine what she could accomplish. Her education and career continued to develop from there.Susan also underwent speech therapy and surgery to correct a speech defect, while another procedure addressed a congenital condition that had caused bedwetting issues. These experiences became part of a broader story of persistence and personal growth.Professionally, Susan transitioned from EMT work into medical transcription, a field in which she spent many years before graduating from nursing school. She went directly into corrections nursing, becoming a prison nurse-an experience she considers one of the best decisions she could have made for her nursing career. Her professional background later expanded to include home health, jails and prisons, and work with ICE on multiple occasions.Three years ago, Susan experienced a workplace injury while working with ICE. The physical effects made it difficult for her to return to jobs requiring her to remain on her feet for eight, nine, or even 12 hours a day. Working from home became the practical next step, and Susan found an opportunity to combine her nursing knowledge with another longstanding strength: writing.Today, Susan creates healthcare-focused content designed to help the public better understand medical topics and medications while also supporting nurses and students through educational materials. She is developing her business, seeking new content-writing clients, building a new website, contributing articles to a local newspaper's opinion column, and preparing additional educational content.Her commitment to service extends beyond her professional work. Susan previously volunteered with the American Red Cross and deployed as a lead nurse. She plans to return to volunteering, continuing a commitment to helping others that has remained central throughout her career.Susan has also shared her story through writing. She authored her first book about growing up and overcoming the challenges she faced and is preparing to republish it. On New Year's Day, she launched two podcasts-one devotional and another focused on student nurses, where she shares her experiences and offers encouragement as they navigate nursing school.From being told she could not learn to becoming an EMT, nurse, writer, business owner, author, podcaster, and volunteer, Susan Wessman's story reflects the possibilities that can emerge when perseverance meets opportunity. Her work today allows her to transform decades of healthcare experience into accessible education while encouraging others to continue pursuing their own goals despite the obstacles they encounter.Learn More about Susan Wessman:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Susan Wessman, Recognized By Influential Women, Transforms Personal Adversity Into A Mission Of Healthcare Education News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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