WESTCHESTER HOME TO CELEBRATE THE REGION's BEST IN DESIGN AT 15TH ANNUAL DESIGN AWARDS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Annual celebration brings together the region's leading design talent to honor creativity, innovation and excellence in residential design

- Ana Medina Mantini, Associate Publisher, Westchester HomeRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Westchester Home will celebrate the region's exceptional design community at the 15th Annual Westchester Home Design Awards, taking place Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Kanopi in White Plains.One of Westchester Home's signature events, the Design Awards recognize outstanding work by the architects, interior designers, builders and design professionals behind some of the region's most distinctive residential spaces.Under the editorial leadership of Amy Conway, Editor in Chief of Westchester Home, the awards continue the magazine's commitment to showcasing inspiring design and the professionals behind it. Finalists have been selected across a range of categories, with winners to be announced during the October 1 celebration.“We received an overwhelming number of exceptional submissions this year, making the judges' decisions especially difficult,” said Ana Medina Mantini, Associate Publisher of Westchester Home.“It's a true reflection of the creativity and talent within our design community, and we're excited to celebrate the very best on October 1.”This year's entries were evaluated by three distinguished industry judges: Michael Boodro, Chairman of the Board of Editors at Large and acclaimed design editor; Abbey Kuster-Prokell, a leader in the luxury home and design space with PERIGOLD/Wayfair; and Asler Valero, a respected interior designer and member of ASID New York Metro.The evening will bring together finalists, past winners, design professionals and industry partners for cocktails, networking and the highly anticipated announcement of this year's winners. This year's Platinum Sponsors include Artistic Tile, Best Plumbing Tile & Stone, Collins Brothers, and many other leading names in the design industry.EVENT DETAILS15th Annual Westchester Home Design AwardsThursday, October 1, 2026Kanopi | White Plains, NYInfo + Tickets:ABOUT WESTCHESTER HOMEWestchester Home, part of the Today Media portfolio, celebrates exceptional interiors, architecture, renovation, building and landscaping, while highlighting the professionals shaping homes throughout Westchester and the surrounding region.

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WESTCHESTER HOME TO CELEBRATE THE REGION'S BEST IN DESIGN AT 15TH ANNUAL DESIGN AWARDS News Provided By Today Media September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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