Mentavi Health Partners With WOOD TV8's Eightwest To Launch 'Ask The Expert' Mental Health Series In West Michigan

Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care across most U.S. states. Its Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD, validated in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, supports assessment of anxiety, depression, and related conditions.

New monthly educational series connects local viewers with Mentavi clinicians for accessible, evidence-informed conversations on mental health care.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mentavi Health, an evidence-based telehealth company specializing in mental health assessment and care, today announced a new educational partnership with WOOD TV8's eightWest. Through the program's "Ask the Expert" series, Mentavi clinicians will serve as a regular resource for West Michigan audiences, offering expert insight on common mental health conditions, symptoms, and care options.The monthly series aims to demystify complex behavioral health topics, providing clear, clinically grounded context on conditions like ADHD, anxiety, and depression. Each segment will feature Mentavi experts alongside the eightWest broadcast team, addressing real-world questions that patients and families frequently navigate."This initiative extends Mentavi's commitment to mental health education beyond the virtual clinic," said Keith Brophy, Chief Executive Officer at Mentavi Health. "By bringing clear, clinical perspectives into everyday conversations, we want to provide our local West Michigan community with trusted information that helps break down barriers to care.""As clinicians, we see every day how much confusion exists around mental health symptoms and where to turn for reliable answers," added Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer at Mentavi Health. "Partnering with eightWest allows us to bring evidence-informed perspectives directly to viewers in an approachable, easy-to-digest format."Mentavi's "Ask the Expert" segments will air monthly, broadcasting across three regional channels: 11:00 AM on WOOD TV8, 3:00 PM on WOTV ABC 4, and 5:00 PM on CW West Michigan. Segments will also be available for on-demand viewing online following each broadcast.To learn more about Mentavi Health or to access free mental health screeners, visit .About Mentavi HealthFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022“50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.

Danielle Fox

Interdependence Public Relations

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Mentavi Health Partners with WOOD TV8's eightWest to Launch 'Ask the Expert' Mental Health Series in West Michigan News Provided By Mentavi Health September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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