1905 New Media Hosts Next Installment Of Thought Leadership Series, Marketing Disrupted

1905 New Media has hosted four Marketing Disrupted events in Chicago and 15 overall. The New Marketing Funnel is sponsored by 1905 New Media and Gordian Staffing.

Marketing Disrupted helps marketers in the St. Louis and Chicago business communities stay on top of the latest marketing and communications trends with first-hand insights from renowned experts.

At 1905 New Media, Kaysha Hanock leads strategy and team execution across SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, content development, analytics and AI-driven optimization.

Amanda Schomaker leads business development and client strategy and retention at 1905 New Media.

October 6 event in Chicago explores how AI has reimagined the marketing funnel

- Kaysha Hanock, Head of Digital at 1905 New MediaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1905 New Media, a fourth-generation, family-owned integrated marketing agency and three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, today announced the next installment of its Marketing Disrupted thought leadership series in Chicago: The New Marketing Funnel, a free learning development and happy hour event on Tuesday, October 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Workbox River North. The event will be led by 1905 New Media's Head of Growth, Amanda Schomaker, and Head of Digital, Kaysha Hanock, who collectively bring more than 40 years of marketing experience.The next customer likely won't meet a company for the first time by landing on its website. They'll read a one-paragraph summary, generated by AI, sitting alongside competitors they haven't previously benchmarked against. By the time the customer reaches the site, most of the decision has already been made. Attendees at The New Marketing Funnel will learn how AI is reshaping the traditional awareness-consideration-decision path, and what it means for their own marketing strategy going forward. Schomaker and Hanock will cover why buyers arrive pre-decided and how businesses can get on the shortlist before they're ever part of the conversation; which parts of the buying process AI now handles and which ones cost the sale when automated; and how to coordinate the handoff between AI and sales teams."There's a temptation to hand everything to AI because it's fast and accessible. The brands that win know exactly where to draw the line between what to automate and what to protect,“ said Kaysha Hanock, Head of Digital at 1905 New Media.“This isn't about fearing AI. We want attendees to be clear on which parts of the strategy still have to be theirs.”Kaysha Hanock has spent more than 20 years in digital marketing. At 1905 New Media, she leads strategy and team execution across SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, content development, analytics and AI-driven optimization. Her current focus is helping brands show up in a world where the answer often arrives before the link by building strategies that keep brands visible wherever people are searching, whether that's Google, ChatGPT, or the AI tools reshaping how buyers find answers.Amanda Schomaker leads business development and client strategy, as well as helping the 1905 New Media leadership team use AI across all departments to improve processes and efficiency. She has worked for in-house marketing teams and led the agencies that serve them, which influences how she approaches marketing strategy and allows her to better understand what clients need to grow their business."Buyers are showing up already halfway through their decision-making process, and most companies don't even realize it happened," said Amanda Schomaker, Head of Growth at 1905 New Media. "Companies that aren't thinking about how AI is shaping that first impression are already behind. This session gives marketers a real framework for staying ahead of the conversation."Since launching the series in 2021, 1905 New Media has hosted four Marketing Disrupted events in Chicago and 15 overall. Sessions have covered topics related to public relations, B2B marketing, AI capabilities in business and marketing, SEO fundamentals, and digital accessibility. The events are always free, helping marketers in the St. Louis and Chicago business communities stay on top of the latest marketing and communications trends with first-hand insights from renowned experts.The New Marketing Funnel is sponsored by 1905 New Media and Gordian Staffing. Space is limited. Register online at events/new-marketing-funnel-chicago-marketing-disrupted/About 1905 New Media1905 New Media, an integrated marketing agency with offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Missouri, as well as Chicago, specializes in branding, digital marketing, custom website and software development, public relations, commercial printing, and data analytics. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps businesses grow by harnessing modern technologies to deliver customized solutions and bring clarity to the complex. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink launched 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a family-owned business whose founding dates back to the year 1905. For 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients' needs.

Emma Sammuli

1905 New Media

+1 636-697-6098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

1905 New Media Hosts Next Installment of Thought Leadership Series, Marketing Disrupted News Provided By 1905 New Media September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.