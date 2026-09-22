The Latin American Art Song - A Celebration!

NorSou Sept 2025 2026 Artists

North South Consonance joins the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on September 25, performing a fascinating array of Latin American Art Songs.

- Times UnionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Join North South Consonance on the evening of Friday, September 25, to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with performances of art songs from across Latin America.Talented soprano Clara Luz Iranzo, remarkable tenor Mario Arevalo, and accomplished pianist Max Lifchitz will collaborate for a unique recital featuring captivating art songs from Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.Composers whose songs will be performed include, among others, Maria Grever, Carlos Guastavino, Chabuca Granda, Ernesto Lecuona, JaimeLeon, Manuel María Ponce, and Consuelo Velázquez.This free admission event will take place at Scorca Hall, located within the National Opera Center at 330 7th Ave, on the corner of 29th Street,in New York City.The recital will begin at 7:30 PM and conclude at approximately 8:45 PM. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.It will be webstreamed via YouTube @Praised for her“enviable top notes” (OperaWire) and“highly nuanced and sensitive dramatic portrayals” (Forum Opéra), PuertoRican soprano Clara Luz Iranzo has captivated audiences in opera and concerts across Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States. InJuly 2025, she won the Performance Engagement Prize at the Sicily Music Festival Competition, following her final performance at Teatro Comunale Tina di Lorenzo. She recently participated as a young artist in the prestigious Castleton Festival and the Bridges Vocal Arts 2026. A graduate of both Mannes and Montclair State University, Iranzo co-founded Opera Atlantic in 2024, a non-profit dedicated to creating paid opportunities for young singers while bridging opera with communities. She now serves as the organization's Artistic Director.A native of El Salvador, tenor Mario Arévalo is an active opera singer and educator. The Goodwill Ambassador for Fine Arts and Culture for the United Nations Association of El Salvador. Arévalo founded the arts initiative Una Voz, Un Mundo, which advocates cultural diversity and provides musical instruments to low-income youth. After moving to the United States as a teenager, he attended the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music before earning a master's degree from Boston University on a full scholarship. He has performed on major international stages-including in Italy, Canada, andAustria-as well as prestigious U.S. venues like Lincoln Center and the New York City Opera House, and has even shared the stage with Andrea BocelliA dynamic figure in America's musical life, Max Lifchitz was born in México City and has lived in New York since 1966. Active as a composer, pianist, and conductor, Lifchitz won first prize at the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music in the Netherlands. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised Mr. Lifchitz for his "clean, measured andsensitive performances.” The American Record Guide remarked,“Mr. Lifchitz is as good on the podium as he is behind the piano.”For further information about the concert and recording activities sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., please visit

North South Consonance

North/South Consonance, Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Mexico:Tradition and Modernity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Latin American Art Song - A Celebration! News Provided By North/South Consonance, Inc September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.