Cj Advertising's Micki Love Named 2026 Cynopsis Top Women In Media Honoree

Micki Love is a 2026 Cynopsis Top Women in Media honoree

The recognition spotlights Love's leadership as President and CEO of cj Advertising, marking more than 30 years of focus on personal injury law firm marketing.

- Micki Love, CEO and President, cj Advertising

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- cj Advertising announced today that Micki Love, its CEO and President, has been named a 2026 Cynopsis Top Women in Media honoree. The recognition places Love among an elite group of female leaders across the media and marketing industry, and it reflects more than three decades of focused leadership in personal injury law firm marketing.

The Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards recognize female leaders driving change across the media landscape, spanning broadcast networks, streaming platforms, ad tech, sports, digital publishing and emerging technology. For more than a decade, the program has honored leaders ranging from the C-suite to the director level, reflecting the full breadth of leadership in media today. Honorees receive recognition through Cynopsis editorial coverage, social media promotion, and the 2026 Awards Gala in New York City. More information on this year's program is available on the Cynopsis website.

As CEO and President of cj Advertising and co-founder of Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants, Love guides marketing, operations, and growth strategy for personal injury law firms nationwide. Under her leadership, cj Advertising served 53 markets in 2025, reached 140 million people, and helped generate 170,000 qualified leads and 41,000 signed cases for its clients. Love also guided cj Advertising's team and clients through the agency's acquisition by Herringbone Digital, preserving its client-first culture after more than 30 years as a family-owned company.

Love has also led cj Advertising's adoption of artificial intelligence across research, production, reporting, and analysis, approaching the effort with a focus on measurable value rather than novelty. In 2025, that work contributed to cj Advertising clients appearing in 1,837 AI-generated search citations, an early indicator of visibility as AI tools increasingly shape how people search for legal help.

“Being named alongside so many accomplished women in media is a meaningful reminder that this industry rewards clarity, curiosity, and the willingness to keep asking better questions,” said Love.“I'm grateful to my team at cj Advertising, whose work every day makes moments like this possible.”

Love will celebrate the recognition alongside this year's full class of honorees at the 2026 Top Women in Media Awards Gala in New York City on Nov. 4, 2026.

About cj Advertising

For over 30 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing, specializing in personal injury law. They leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through its Camels with a Cause program. Visit cj Advertising to learn more.

Stephanie Koehler

cj Advertising

+1 615-281-2618

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

cj Advertising's Micki Love Named 2026 Cynopsis Top Women in Media Honoree News Provided By cj Advertising September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.