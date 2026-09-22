FR Conversions Introduces Sentinel, A Smarter Power Platform For Type II Ambulances

FR Conversions' Pioneer II XL, one of the Type II ambulances powered by Sentinel.

New electrical system combines lithium battery capacity, intelligent charging and automatic power management to help EMS crews stay ready throughout the shift.

- Anoop Prakash, CEOWESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FR Conversions, a national leader in emergency and mobility vehicle innovation, today introduced Sentinel, its new proprietary electrical power platform for Type II ambulances. Sentinel delivers an enhanced architecture to support and sustain essential onboard systems while reducing the need for crews to actively manage vehicle power. The Sentinel power platform will be delivered as standard equipment across FR Conversions' Pioneer family of Type II ambulances.The power needs of ambulances and their crews have rapidly increased over time with improved lighting and climate control, more medical and personal devices and better communications equipment. Sentinel brings those demands into one integrated, self-managing system engineered to deliver dependable power, maintain reserve capacity and simplify day-to-day operations for EMS crews and fleet teams.At the center of Sentinel is a 315 amp-hour lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery bank paired with a 120-amp smart DC-to-DC charging system. The system continuously monitors the vehicle's starter and auxiliary battery banks and automatically delivers the appropriate voltage and current to each without requiring crew input.“Ambulance crews have enough to manage when they are on scene or moving between calls without having to think about their vehicle's electrical system,” said Anoop Prakash, Chief Executive Officer of FR Conversions.“We developed Sentinel to meet the advanced power needs of our customers, many of whom run their vehicles continuously. It's another example of how our team works tirelessly to deliver on our mission of 'engineered to serve.'”Additional features include:●10x battery life: LiFePO4 batteries deliver roughly 10 times the service life of standard AGM batteries, helping reduce replacements and associated downtime.●315 Ah reserve capacity: Three LiFePO4 batteries provide capacity beyond standard equipment loads to accommodate radios, stretcher pre-wires and other aftermarket additions.●Continuous run-time at idle: Even in stationary, low idle and full operating load conditions, Sentinel delivers more than three hours of continuous runtime, with longer runtime in real-world use.●Smart dual-bank charging: A 120-amp DC-to-DC charger continuously monitors and automatically manages both battery banks; no manual input required.●Automatic high-idle support: The system increases alternator output when battery voltage runs low or the parking brake is engaged, extending runtime without driver intervention.●Effortless shore-power charging: The auxiliary battery bank is charged first, followed automatically by the starter battery.●3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter: The platform is engineered to scale, with headroom to support future increases in onboard power demand.●Integrated emergency start: A permanently mounted jump-start system can revive flat or drained batteries without jumper cables (not intended for damaged or degraded batteries).●Bluetooth monitoring: Battery performance and diagnostic information can be monitored in real time through Bluetooth.Sentinel was also engineered to deliver continuous, efficient power without compromising chassis fuel economy, upfit weight or the mission at hand. The platform reflects FR Conversions' broader approach to ambulance design: practical engineering focused on quality, safety and value while reducing complexity for the people using the vehicle every day.To learn more, visit frconversions/vehicles/ambulances/.###About FR Conversions:FR Conversions is a leading provider of specialty vehicle conversions, offering solutions for ambulances, wheelchair-accessible vans, secure transport vehicles, and commercial mobility fleets. The company is dedicated to engineering high-quality, durable, and cost-effective conversion solutions that serve the needs of commercial fleets, public safety agencies, and non-emergency medical transport providers. For more information, visit .

Andrea Lynn

TBC

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FR Conversions Introduces Sentinel, a Smarter Power Platform for Type II Ambulances News Provided By TBC September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing



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