SHIFT Launches Manager In Minutes, A New Training Series For Manager Readiness

Building better manager judgment where workplace risk often starts.

- Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder & PresidentCHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHIFT HR Compliance Training, an attorney-founded workplace training company, today announced Manager in Minutes, a growing series of short, focused courses designed for the workplace situations managers regularly face. The series helps managers build the judgment to recognize potential risk and make better decisions in the moment.Manager in Minutes combines training on key compliance responsibilities with the everyday management skills managers need to put that knowledge into practice. The series currently includes FMLA and ADA, with Wage & Hour (FLSA), Interviewing, and Effective Performance Management coming next. Additional topics include Effective Listening, Giving and Receiving Feedback, and Belonging.“Managers are dealing with employment issues every day, often before HR even knows there is an issue,” said Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training.“They don't need to become employment law experts. They need to know how to handle that first conversation and recognize when it's time to bring in HR.”What starts as a routine conversation can surface issues managers need to be prepared for. An employee asking for time off may say something that raises an FMLA question, or someone may casually mention working after hours. In other situations, a manager may learn something that needs to reach HR even though the employee never intended to make a formal complaint.“We hear from HR leaders all the time that managers are one of their biggest pressure points,” Nukk-Freeman said.“HR can't be in every conversation. Preparing managers for these everyday moments gives them a better sense of their role and what should happen next.”Designed to be completed in 15 minutes, each Manager in Minutes course makes practical manager development easier to fit into the workday. Through realistic workplace scenarios, managers have a chance to work through issues before they face them on the job. They can practice how to respond and when to bring HR into the conversation.The series is part of SHIFT's focus on manager readiness and will continue to expand as new courses are introduced.“Good manager judgment comes from practice,” Nukk-Freeman said.“When managers have thought through these situations ahead of time, they're better prepared when one actually happens. They know what to pay attention to, how to respond, and when they need to bring in HR.”About SHIFT HR Compliance TrainingSHIFT HR Compliance Training is an attorney-founded workplace training company that helps organizations prepare employees and managers for the situations they encounter at work. Developed with deep employment law expertise and an understanding of how workplace issues unfold in practice, SHIFT's training helps organizations strengthen judgment, support workplace culture, and reduce risk.

Jen Rein

SHIFT HR Compliance Training

+1 800-790-5030

email us here

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SHIFT Launches Manager in Minutes, a New Training Series for Manager Readiness News Provided By SHIFT HR Compliance Training September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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