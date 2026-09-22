Richardson Maritime Museum To Host Annual Interactive Waterfront Event

Boatyard Bash -- Where Heritage Drops Anchor

A view of last year's Boatyard Bash through a window of the Richardson Maritime Museum.

Family fun at 'Boatyard Bash -- Where Heritage Drops Anchor'

- Debbie Usab, Richardson's Chair of the Board of DirectorsCAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richardson Maritime Museum is gearing up for its major fundraiser, the“Boatyard Bash -- "Where Heritage Drops Anchor," an annual interactive waterfront event along Cambridge Creek that brings together the boating community, maritime history enthusiasts, and families for a fun afternoon celebrating Chesapeake Bay maritime heritage.On Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., visitors will enjoy live music by the bands "G Method" and "Jason Morton and the Chesapeake Sons,” tours of the museum's maritime collections and the historic Ruark Boatworks, demonstrations, maritime history talks, competitions, local artisan vendors and nonprofits, food and beverages, fresh oysters, children's and adult activities, and more.In addition, there will be a display of vintage boats from the Antique & Classic Boat Society-Chesapeake Bay Chapter, as well as antique cars from the Bay Country Region-Antique Auto Club of America.One of the most anticipated new events is the inaugural“Boatyard Challenge – The Block Competition.” Local boatyards will compete to determine which crew member can throw a traditional wooden boatyard block the farthest, earning the title of Dockyard Champion. Once the champion is crowned, members of the public will have the opportunity to test their own skills by attempting to beat the winning throw. The competition adds a fun fundraising element to the day, with participants making a donation to compete, and the overall audience champion receiving a $500 grand prize.Throughout the afternoon, visitors can enjoy a series of engaging presentations by regional historians, including Jim Duffy, Bud Marseilles, Lou Hyman and Jaelon Maloney. Beginning each hour, speakers will explore fascinating topics from Chesapeake Bay history, including Delmarva Tales, stories of Oyster Pirates, skipjack heritage, and the people who shaped Maryland's working waterfront. Each presentation will include opportunities for questions and discussion.Perhaps the most unique addition this year is the Community Nautical Mosaic Project led by local mosaic artist Sue Stockman. Throughout the event, visitors of all ages will be invited to place a piece of the mosaic, helping create a permanent work of art celebrating the Chesapeake Bay and the Richardson Maritime Museum. When completed, the mosaic will become a lasting public art installation at the museum, allowing hundreds of community members to leave their mark on the museum's history.“Boatyard Bash is more than a fundraiser,” said Debbie Usab, Richardson's Chair of the Board of Directors.“It's a celebration of the Chesapeake Bay's working waterfront traditions. Whether you own a boat, appreciate maritime history, or simply enjoy spending a day on the waterfront, there's something for everyone. It's a chance to experience a living boatyard, meet talented craftspeople, and help preserve an important part of Maryland's maritime heritage for future generations."Proceeds from the Boatyard Bash directly support the Richardson Maritime Museum's educational programs, preservation of its nationally significant collections, restoration of historic vessels, and operation of the living boatyard. Funds also help the museum to continue expanding youth boatbuilding projects, hands-on woodworking classes including the popular "Sawdust & Sisterhood" workshop introducing women to traditional woodworking skills, exhibits, and community events that connect people with the rich maritime history of Dorchester County and the Chesapeake Bay.The museum's board and devoted volunteers have been working steadily this past year to achieve its goals – cataloging thousands of historical artifacts and archival materials to make them more accessible to researchers and the public, as well as working toward the long-term goal of purchasing the museum property to ensure that the historic campus and working boatyard will be preserved for generations to come.The Richardson Maritime Museum is located at 103 Hayward St. Tickets for Boatyard Bash are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-20, and free for children 12 and under. For sponsor and vendor information, email... or call 410-221-1871.The mission of the Richardson Maritime Museum is to preserve and promote the boat building heritage of Dorchester County, Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay area through research, preservation, exhibition of artifacts and archives, and an education facility for the marine trades.

Debbie

Usab

+1 443-521-0375

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Richardson Maritime Museum to host annual interactive waterfront event News Provided By Schooner Strategies September 22, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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