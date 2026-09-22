Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Saraogi Targets Tejashwi Yadav Over Jamui Case, Defends Police Action

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi has targeted Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, over his criticism of the state government following the Jamui minor student harassment case, while defending the police action against the accused.

Saraogi alleged that Tejashwi and other Opposition leaders had themselves violated the privacy of the minor victims by sharing the viral video of the incident on their social-media accounts.

He said the government would take action against anyone found to have disclosed the identity of the victims.

Speaking about the police action, Saraogi said the administration had acted promptly after the incident came to light.

“Accused Nandan Yadav and Hariram Yadav are currently admitted to Jamui Sadar Hospital. The Chief Minister has given the police a clear direction and a free hand that the outcome of any incident should be delivered within 48 hours,” Saraogi said.

He also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for raising questions over the law-and-order situation in Bihar and referred to a separate incident involving a woman at Tejashwi's residence, alleging that an FIR had been registered in that case.

Saraogi claimed that three arrests were made within 8 hours of the Jamui incident coming to light and that the two main accused were subsequently apprehended during police action within 24 hours.

Nandan Yadav, identified by police as the main accused in the Jamui case, was injured in the leg during a police encounter on Tuesday.

He was subsequently taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Another accused, identified as Hare Ram Yadav, was also arrested in the case.

Police have said the encounter occurred during an operation to apprehend the accused.

The circumstances surrounding the police action remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have separately initiated action against social-media accounts involved in circulating the footage.

Authorities have repeatedly appealed to the public not to share or repost the video or any material that could identify the minor victims.

The Jamui case remains under investigation, with police examining the roles of other individuals allegedly involved in the incident as well as the circulation of the video.