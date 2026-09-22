72Nd National Film Awards: Tushar Hiranandani Says The Honour Is Tribute To Srikanth Bolla, His Belief, Perseverance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Director Tushar Hiranandani, whose film 'Srikanth' was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Hindi Film, has dedicated the honour to Srikanth Bolla, his belief, perseverance and spirit.

The film, which was feted at the ongoing ceremony of the 72nd National Film Awards, is based on the visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Reacting to the honour, the Tushar Hiranandani said in a statement,“Srikanth Bolla's life is not just a story of overcoming challenges, but of having the courage to dream beyond what the world believes is possible. As a filmmaker, I feel deeply grateful that we had the opportunity to bring his journey to the screen. Receiving the National Film Award from the Hon'ble President of India is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. This honour is a tribute to Srikanth Bolla and to the belief, perseverance and spirit that his story represents”.

The honour was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the official awards ceremony held at in Kevadia, Gujarat. Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Tushar Hiranandani took the stage to receive the National Film Award for 'Srikanth', marking a significant milestone in the journey of the film and its entire team.

Bhushan Kumar, Producer, said,“Receiving the National Award for 'Srikanth' is an incredibly proud and humbling moment. When we chose to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we were deeply moved by his determination, resilience and refusal to let circumstances define his dreams. Tushar Hiranandani brought immense sensitivity and conviction to the telling of this story, while Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar brought their characters to life with remarkable sincerity. To see the film receive this honour makes this moment truly special”.

“This recognition belongs to the entire team who believed in the story and gave their best to bring Srikanth Bolla's extraordinary journey to audiences”, he added.