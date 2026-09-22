Gujarat Police Registers Over 18,000 Cases In Drive Against Vehicles With Improper Number Plates

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) Gujarat Police have registered 18,014 cases and detained 4,187 vehicles during a statewide drive against vehicles running without number plates or with tampered, fancy or otherwise improper number plates, with the enforcement campaign set to continue until October 14.

The special drive, launched on September 1 under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik, is aimed at enforcing compliance with regulations governing vehicle number plates and improving road safety across the state.

Between September 1 and 20, police teams conducted checks across districts and cities and registered 18,014 cases for violations.

A total of 4,187 vehicles were detained for offences involving tampering with number plates. Fines amounting to approximately Rs 58.56 lakh were also collected for traffic violations during the period.

Among the major cities and districts, 1,959 cases were registered in Vadodara City, 1,786 in Surat City and 1,363 in Banaskantha, according to the police.

Following instructions from the State Police Chief, traffic police teams are continuing checks across the state to identify vehicles with missing, concealed, altered or non-compliant number plates and take action under the applicable traffic regulations.

State Traffic Branch SP V. Sahitya appealed to vehicle owners and drivers to ensure that their vehicles display clear and visible number plates in accordance with the prescribed rules.

“Number plates with fancy fonts, hidden numbers or stylish designs can lead to legal penalties,” Sahitya said.

The police said the enforcement drive would continue until October 14, with checks being carried out to ensure compliance with traffic rules and road safety requirements.

Vehicle owners have been advised to ensure that their number plates remain clearly visible and comply with the prescribed format.