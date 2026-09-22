Korean Food Gains Ground In The UAE As Exports Rise And Consumer Interest Grow

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22 September 2026 – Korean food is gaining a stronger foothold in the UAE, with official trade data and consumer research pointing to growing market activity and strong affinity for Korean flavours. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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According to South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, K-food exports to the UAE reached USD275M in the first ten (10) months of 2025, up 23.2% from USD223M a year earlier. Ramyun exports reached USD19M, while sauces, beverages and ice cream also recorded year-on-year growth.

Consumer research provides another indicator of the category's potential. According to the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey, conducted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, or KOFICE, 78.3% of UAE respondents who had experienced Korean food said they liked it, compared with an average of 73.4% across the 28 markets surveyed.

Against this backdrop, Nongshim is deepening its UAE presence through retail development and consumer engagement. Recent initiatives have included the Shin Ramyun Miniverse and Bunsik K-Style Noodle Bar at MEFCC Abu Dhabi, extending the consumer experience beyond packaged retail and allowing audiences to experience Korean ramyun in a broader food and cultural setting.

“The opportunity is no longer simply about awareness. The next step is making Korean food easier to find, easier to experience and more relevant to everyday consumption,” said

“Nongshim's next phase in the UAE will focus on broader retail availability, stronger in-store visibility and locally relevant consumer experiences, with the objective of converting growing interest in Korean food into sustained category growth,” said

Founded in South Korea in 1965, Nongshim is a leading Korean food company with a global presence across instant noodles, snacks and other food categories. Its flagship brands include Shin Ramyun, one of the company's most internationally recognised products. Nongshim continues to expand its global business through product innovation and market development, bringing Korean flavours to consumers around the world.

South Korea Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, UAE K-food export data, 2025.

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey.