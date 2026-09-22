Labourer's Plight A Focus As Delhi HC Modifies Attempt To Murder Rap

In a judgment that opened with a rare reflection on the dignity of manual labour, the Delhi High Court observed that a labourer's punishing workday "requires a sound peaceful sleep in the night to rejuvenate the body," lamenting that this basic need has become "a regular and unending plight of the labourers in the country," a class that remains "least paid, least cared and least bothered." Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav, delivering the verdict in Veer Pal v. State on September 18, 2026, went on to contrast this with the Western world, where, he noted, physical labour is "adequately compensated and valued," calling the domestic state of affairs "very pathetic."

The Attack in Chandni Chowk

The remarks framed a case arising from the night of March 17, 2002, when victim Rajinder Kumar, a labourer sleeping at the verandah of a shop in Lajpat Rai Market, Chandni Chowk, where he was employed, was disturbed by a ruckus created by the appellant and others. When Rajinder asked them to stop, the appellant turned on him, pushing him and then attacking him with a Rapi, a cobbler's leather-cutting tool, inflicting a wound running from his cheek to his chest that left him unconscious and in need of surgery; a passing constable, drawn by the commotion, chased down and caught the appellant fleeing the scene.

Legal Proceedings and Arguments

The trial court had convicted the appellant under Section 307 IPC and sentenced him to five years' rigorous imprisonment, prompting the present appeal, in which counsel argued that the attack was a spur-of-the-moment reaction involving a single blow with no premeditation, falling short of the intent required for attempt to murder and warranting, at most, a conviction under Section 326 IPC, while the State maintained that the use of a dangerous weapon on vital parts of the body, from the neck to the chest, made the intention to cause serious harm "writ large."

High Court Modifies Conviction

Surveying a line of precedent including Hari Singh v. Sukhbir Singh, State of Madhya Pradesh v. Saleem @ Chamaru, Surinder Singh v. State (UT of Chandigarh), Amit Rana v. State of Haryana, and Parvinder @ Moti v. State, the Court distilled the factors relevant to inferring intent under Section 307, namely the nature of the weapon, the manner of its use, the body part targeted, the number of blows, and the assailant's conduct, and found that while the Rapi was undeniably dangerous, it had been wielded "in a vertical manner" rather than used to stab the victim, a distinction the Court held would likely have resulted in graver injury had the manner been otherwise. Examining the wound itself, an incised injury of roughly 14 inches by 1.5 inches extending from the upper left cheek to the sternal notch, the Court concluded that it did not meet the legal threshold of grievous hurt under Section 320 IPC, notwithstanding any medical characterisation to the contrary. Holding that the requisite intention or knowledge for Section 307 IPC was consequently absent, the Court modified the conviction to Section 324 IPC and, weighing the appellant's clean antecedents, the absence of any subsequent offence, and the case's vintage dating back to 2002, reduced the sentence to three years' incarceration while leaving the fine intact, granting the appellant the benefit of set-off under Section 428 CrPC and discharging any outstanding bail bonds. (ANI)

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