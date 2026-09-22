Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' Wins Best Hindi Film At National Awards

In an immense moment of pride, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Srikanth' took home the prestigious National Film Award for Best Hindi Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. At a ceremony held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity, the honour was presented by the President Droupadi Murmu, where producer Bhushan Kumar and director Tushar Hiranandani took the stage to receive the National Film Award.

Team 'Srikanth' Reacts to National Award Win

Speaking on the same, producer Bhushan Kumar shared,“Receiving the National Award for 'Srikanth' is an incredibly proud and humbling moment. When we chose to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we were deeply moved by his determination, resilience and refusal to let circumstances define his dreams. Tushar Hiranandani brought immense sensitivity and conviction to the telling of this story, while Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar brought their characters to life with remarkable sincerity. To see the film receive this honour makes this moment truly special. This recognition belongs to the entire team who believed in the story and gave their best to bring Srikanth Bolla's extraordinary journey to audiences,” as quoted in a press release.

Director Tushar Hiranandani further added,“Srikanth Bolla's life is not just a story of overcoming challenges, but of having the courage to dream beyond what the world believes is possible. As a filmmaker, I feel deeply grateful that we had the opportunity to bring his journey to the screen. Receiving the National Film Award from the Hon'ble President of India is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. This honour is a tribute to Srikanth Bolla and to the belief, perseverance and spirit that his story represents.”

Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani said,“For me, the most rewarding part of making 'Srikanth' has been seeing how deeply audiences connected with the film and with Srikanth Bolla's journey. Stories like these remind us of the power of cinema to introduce us to extraordinary lives and leave us with something to carry forward. This National Film Award is a beautiful recognition of that journey, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who made this film possible.”

Inspired by Srikanth Bolla's Journey

Inspired by the life and achievements of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, 'Srikanth' brought his journey to audiences across the country, highlighting how his vision and unwavering spirit enabled him to overcome challenges and build an extraordinary path for himself. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)