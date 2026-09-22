BJP Vs Congress Over Vijayvargiya, Sharma's Controversial Remarks

BJP MLA Usha Thakur and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma have reacted to remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya about a woman councillor and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's statement regarding Muslim men attending Garba celebrations. BJP MLA Usha Thakur defended Vijayvargiya over his remark while partially supporting party MLA Rameshwar Sharma's remark while Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma strongly objected to the statements of the BJP leaders.

Usha Thakur's Reaction

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said,“The minister (Kailash Vijayvargiya) expressed his regret. Our councillor sister Sandhya is like his daughter. She has grown up playing in his lap since childhood. We tell children to take a little care of their health. He may have said it with such an intention.”

A video went viral on social media purportedly showing Vijayvargiya referring to the woman councillor and saying,“...didi ki bhi chaudai badh gayi hai thodi si” (Sister's width has also increased a little).

On Muslim Participation in Garba

While on Sharma's statement that Muslim men attending Garba should bring their sisters and daughters and that“our boys are ready”, Thakur said that those who do not worship idols should come with their mother, sister or wife.“The demand is that if someone who does not worship idols wants to come, then he should bring his mother, sister or wife along,” Thakur said.

When asked specifically about Sharma saying“our boys are ready”, BJP MLA Thakur said,“I do not consider this appropriate.”

Additionally, ahead of the Garba season, Thakur appealed to people to turn the festival of worshipping Shakti into an occasion for mantra practice and weapons training, while developing their personalities and ensuring that women remain at the forefront of the line protecting religion, culture and the nation. On Muslim participation in Garba events, the BJP MLA said she had always raised objections and said,“My appeal is that when you do not worship idols, and even your Shahar Qazi has said that boys should not go, then with what purpose are you coming? You should follow the faith, sect and philosophy that you belong to.”

Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma Hits Back

Speaking about Vijayvargiya's remarks, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that the minister was going through a period of“disturbance”.

“As much as I have understood Kailash bhai, he is currently going through a period of disturbance because Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has removed him like a fly from milk. No one is listening to him in his department and nothing is working anywhere. The kind of vocabulary he has started using is absolutely like that of an uneducated person. The words he used for a woman councillor are such that I think she is a sister and daughter of my city, and I am unable to tolerate these words,” Verma said.

He further alleged that this was not an isolated incident and said,“It is not today's incident. On 10 occasions, disrespectful words have come from him towards women.”

Reacting to Rameshwar Sharma's remarks on Muslim men attending Garba, Verma called the statement“shameful” and criticised the language used by Sharma and Usha Thakur.“Brother, sister, everyone's daughters and sisters are the same. Such dirty words are being used. Such shameful language is being used in this country. You are again trying to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion. Give a message of unity and brotherhood,” Verma said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)