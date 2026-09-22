Asian Games 2026: Pranati Nayak Vaults Into Individual Final Round

Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault final

India's sole gymnast at the 2026 Asian Games, Pranati Nayak, qualified for the women's individual vault final after finishing seventh among 19 competitors in the qualification round with a combined score of 12.916. The final, which will feature eight gymnasts, is scheduled for September 24.

Pranati, who is competing only in vault - India's best event in artistic gymnastics - secured her place in the medal round with a consistent performance across her two attempts, according to ESPN. The 31-year-old scored 13.000 in her first vault, with 4.4 in difficulty and 8.600 in execution. She followed it up with 12.433 in her second attempt, earning 4.0 in difficulty and 8.433 in execution. A Tokyo Olympian, Pranati is a three-time bronze medallist at the Asian Gymnastics Championships. She arrived at the Asian Games after winning silver in the women's vault at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Cricket gold headlines strong day for India

Meanwhile, India's women's cricket team won its second successive Asian Games gold medal, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the T20 final. India posted 216/3 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69 in 15.4 overs. India also secured a medal in men's badminton after beating Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinal, while the women's team lost 3-1 to Japan in their quarterfinal. In wushu, Roshibina Devi confirmed a medal by defeating Macao's Chu Man Sin in the women's 60kg quarterfinal. India's men's kabaddi team registered a 63-31 win over South Korea in Group A. In boxing, Sakshi Chaudhary defeated the Philippines' Aira Villegas in the women's 51kg round of 32, while Jadumani Singh beat Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa in the men's 55kg round of 32.

Shooting

In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka was second in men's skeet qualification after the second day, while Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill were 23rd and 35th, respectively. In the women's event, Raiza Dhillon was fifth, Parinaaz Dhaliwal ninth and Maheshwari Chauhan 16th.

Table Tennis

India's women's table tennis team beat Thailand 3-2 in the round of 16, while the men's team lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea in the opening round.

Swimming

In swimming, India finished eighth in the 4x100m medley relay final. Aryan Nehra came fourth in the men's 1500m freestyle final B, while the men's 4x100m medley relay quartet of Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall in the heats.

Medal Tally Update

China became the first country to cross 50 medals at the Games, with 31 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze. India stood eighth in the medal tally with seven medals - one gold, four silver and two bronze. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)