Cong Slams BRS On Land Grabs, BJP On Politicizing Water Scarcity

Congress MLC and government whip Balmoor Venkat on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership over alleged land grabbing and illegal farmhouse constructions in Ranga Reddy district, asserting that an inquiry will definitely be conducted and strict legal action taken against encroachments.

Venkat also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of deliberately politicising the prevailing water scarcity and drought-like situation driven by the El Niño phenomenon across South India for electoral mileage.

BRS accused of land grabbing

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Venkat alleged that senior BRS figures misused their power during their decade-long rule to amass vast properties. "BRS leaders Harish Rao, KTR, KCR, Pilot Rohith Reddy, and Jagadishwar Reddy drastically multiplied their properties by misusing power. If you compare their election affidavits from 2004 or 2009 with 2023, the massive increase in their assets is clearly visible. The manner in which they looted the lands of the people of Telangana under the guise of the Dharani portal has been presented with complete evidence," Venkat said.

Inquiry and action assured

Assuring stringent administrative action, the government whip added, "Action will 100 per cent be taken. Wherever assigned land, government land, or endowment land falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zones, the concerned departments will initiate action. BRS leaders are responsible for answering questions about the land looted over the last 10 years, but instead, they are making baseless allegations against our Chief Minister and our leaders."

BJP accused of politicising water crisis

Reacting to BJP leaders visiting irrigation projects such as the Jurala Project to corner the state government, Venkat urged the opposition to refrain from playing politics during times of natural distress. "BJP leaders are deliberately trying to provoke and politicise this issue in Telangana. The effect of El Niño is not restricted to Telangana alone; it is affecting the entire country, especially South India. In difficult times like this, everyone should set aside politics and discuss how to overcome this crisis," he stated.

Recalling Congress's constructive role during past crises, Venkat noted, "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our leader Rahul Gandhi maintained that it was not the time to indulge in politics but to stand with the people, and we supported the Central government's efforts to help citizens. However, the BJP is attempting to exploit the El Niño situation in Telangana solely for political benefit, which is completely unjustified." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)