'Daredevil: Born Again' To Conclude With Season 3, Premieres In 2027

'Daredevil: Born Again' To Conclude With Season 3

Marvel's 'Daredevil' is all set to bring down the curtains after three seasons on Disney+. Actor Charlie Cox starrer 'Daredevil: Born Again', which features him as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, will conclude with the upcoming Season 3, reported Variety.

Notably, the third and final season completed its production a few months ago, and is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2027. Co-creator and showrunner Dario Scardapane has also exited the series, which is in the midst of post-production.

The Journey from Netflix to Disney+

Cox made his debut as the blind hero on Netflix's 'Daredevil', which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018 and kicked off the mini, street-level Marvel universe on the steamer. It spawned 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', and 'Iron Fist' spinoffs and culminated with the team-up series 'The Defenders'.

The show was revived by Disney+ as 'Daredevil: Born Again' in 2025 and brought back several of the main cast members, including Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin of New York City, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

'Born Again' Season 2 began with reuniting Netflix's 'Defenders' cast by bringing back Krysten Ritter as the super-strong private detective Jessica Jones in a supporting role. Mike Colter also had a cameo in the finale as her lover Luke Cage.

Final Season Trailer Insights

The trailer, which came out earlier this year, featured Elden Henson's character Foggy Nelson, Matt's (Charlie Cox) best friend, who was shockingly killed by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in the Season 1 premiere. His appearance in the trailer is likely a flashback or dream sequence.

According to a missing person's poster, Matt hasn't been seen in quite some time, but his alter ego, Daredevil, has been taking on Kingpin's forces as per the trailer. He's aided by Jessica Jones, who uses her super strength (and sarcasm) to beat up Kingpin's goon. Kingpin steps into a boxing ring to face off against an opponent, and Bullseye flashes a chilling smile and a wink after he escaped from prison in Season 1. (ANI)

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