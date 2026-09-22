YSRCP Alleges Govt Used Rowdies To Disrupt DSC Protest In Vijayawada

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former minister and YSRCP leader Seediri Appala Raju said that YSR Congress Party leadership, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, tried to organise a protest in front of the SAAP office in Vijayawada yesterday regarding District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment.“However, the government, which I would call a“fake government”, tried to disrupt the peaceful protest by using its supporters, rowdies and alleged rowdy-sheeters. The government simultaneously alleged that YSRCP cadres attacked teachers appointed through the DSC sports quota. Where were the teachers in yesterday's incident? I do not understand,” he said addressing the press conference.

“Those who participated on behalf of the ruling party were, according to us, supporters of Nara Lokesh. They allegedly took lathis and sticks from the police personnel and attacked YSRCP cadres. Several YSRCP workers were injured in the incident,” he added.

Jagan to meet Governor over alleged irregularities

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the state Governor tomorrow evening to submit a formal complaint regarding alleged irregularities and related issues, party leader and former minister Sidiri Appala Raju said.“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the Governor tomorrow evening and submit a complaint regarding these issues. All these matters will be brought to the Governor's notice,” he said.

YSRCP demands CBI probe into DSC recruitment

Former minister and YSRCP leader Seediri Appala Raju on targeted the ruling government over the DSC recruitment process and alleged false accusations against YSRCP cadres.“Despite this, the government continues to allege that YSRCP cadres attacked teachers and beneficiaries recruited through the DSC sports quota. Every time, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are spreading what we believe is misinformation and false information among the people of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the entire DSC recruitment process,” he said.

Highlighting evidence presented by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he claimed there were irregularities including fake certificates, question paper leaks, and candidates falsely claiming sports eligibility. He added that sports associations had written to the SAAP Managing Director stating certain individuals never participated in the mentioned sporting events.“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has presented evidence regarding alleged irregularities, including fake certificates, alleged question paper leakage and candidates who allegedly did not participate in the sports events for which they claimed eligibility. Even sports associations have reportedly written letters to the SAAP Managing Director stating that certain individuals had not participated in the respective sporting events on the dates mentioned. Despite this, Nara Lokesh and Nara Chandrababu Naidu are trying to divert the issue. We demand the resignation of Nara Lokesh and a CBI inquiry into the entire DSC sports quota recruitment process and the alleged attack by TDP workers on YSRCP cadres yesterday,” he added. (ANI)

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