Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Vs Yung DSA Massive Clash After Ration Task & Nomination

A major showdown erupts between Aman Gandhi and Yung DSA after a ration task turns heated. Aman takes one of Yung's 'lives' with Gullu guiding him, leaving Yung furious. Their argument escalates with sharp comebacks, while Yung also opens up about feeling isolated after receiving zero votes in the latest 'Save' twist. With Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi nominated, tensions rise inside the Bigg Boss house. 0:00 - Aman Gandhi & Yung DSA Clash After Ration Task 1:10 - Yung DSA Fires Back at Aman & Gullu 2:20 - Yung DSA & Isha Rikhi Face Nomination Pressure

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