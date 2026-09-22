Isack Hadjar To Return From Wrist Injury For Azerbaijan GP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will be back racing after recovering from the wrist injury that kept him out of the previous three rounds, the F1 team confirmed on Tuesday.

The Frenchman suffered the wrist injury during the summer shutdown in August and was out for the weekends in Zandvoort, Monza and the new Madring circuit. In his absence, sister team Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson replaced him in the RB22 to partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lawson will now return to the Racing Bulls, where he was replaced by reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda over the past three rounds. Tsunoda will now return to reserve duties.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome Isack back this weekend," Red Bull said in a statement.

"Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday.

"The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races. Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team. We wish him all the best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls," the Milton Keynes-based team added.

Lawson impressed during his promotion at Red Bull. He finished seventh in the Dutch GP, when home favourite Verstappen crashed out in what was the final Dutch GP in the foreseeable future in the sport. Lawson, the New Zealander, was 14th at the Italian GP; however, he took sixth place at the Spanish GP the following week.

The Azerbaijan GP is scheduled for Saturday, unlike the usual Sunday races in F1. The two practice sessions will take place on Thursday, followed by the final practice on Friday and the qualifying before Saturday's main event.