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Household Relocations to the UAE Are Taking 35% Longer as Gulf Shipping Routes Shift, New Data Shows
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai-based relocation firm's quarterly index tracks how families and companies are adapting to the region's shipping disruption
DUBAI, UAE— International relocations to and from the United Arab Emirates are taking measurably longer and following different sea routes than a year ago, according to new data released today by ISS Relocations, a Dubai-headquartered international relocation company.
The company's inaugural Gulf Relocation Pulse, a quarterly analysis of its own shipment and quote data, found that:
Average door-to-door delivery times for UAE-bound household shipments have increased by 35% since routes shifted away from direct Jebel Ali sailings, from a pre-disruption average of roughly 28 days to approximately 38 days
68% of shipments now route through alternate Gulf ports with an overland transfer to Dubai, compared with under 5% a year earlier
Air freight requests for household relocations rose 22% quarter-on-quarter, as clients split shipments between air and sea to manage timing risk
The share of clients requesting storage-in-transit as part of their move increased 41%, reflecting greater use of flexible delivery windows rather than fixed dates
"Families and companies aren't cancelling moves to the Gulf — they're adapting how they move," said Abhilash Nair, Global CEO of ISS Relocations. "What we're seeing in our own data is a shift toward flexibility: longer windows, split shipments, and more use of storage. We started publishing this data because we think the people planning a move deserve to see the real numbers, not just headlines about a closed strait."
The Gulf Relocation Pulse draws on ISS Relocations' own shipment volumes, quotes and client requests across more than 300 household and corporate moves handled in the reporting quarter. ISS Relocations says it will publish the index quarterly for as long as regional shipping conditions remain disrupted, with the next release due in January 2027.
The full dataset, methodology and quarter-on-quarter comparison are available at [iss-relocations.com/gulf-relocation-pulse].
About ISS Relocations
ISS Relocations is a Dubai-headquartered international relocation company, FIDI-accredited and certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, operating across the GCC, India and Sri Lanka.
Media Contact
Flags Communications
DUBAI, UAE— International relocations to and from the United Arab Emirates are taking measurably longer and following different sea routes than a year ago, according to new data released today by ISS Relocations, a Dubai-headquartered international relocation company.
The company's inaugural Gulf Relocation Pulse, a quarterly analysis of its own shipment and quote data, found that:
Average door-to-door delivery times for UAE-bound household shipments have increased by 35% since routes shifted away from direct Jebel Ali sailings, from a pre-disruption average of roughly 28 days to approximately 38 days
68% of shipments now route through alternate Gulf ports with an overland transfer to Dubai, compared with under 5% a year earlier
Air freight requests for household relocations rose 22% quarter-on-quarter, as clients split shipments between air and sea to manage timing risk
The share of clients requesting storage-in-transit as part of their move increased 41%, reflecting greater use of flexible delivery windows rather than fixed dates
"Families and companies aren't cancelling moves to the Gulf — they're adapting how they move," said Abhilash Nair, Global CEO of ISS Relocations. "What we're seeing in our own data is a shift toward flexibility: longer windows, split shipments, and more use of storage. We started publishing this data because we think the people planning a move deserve to see the real numbers, not just headlines about a closed strait."
The Gulf Relocation Pulse draws on ISS Relocations' own shipment volumes, quotes and client requests across more than 300 household and corporate moves handled in the reporting quarter. ISS Relocations says it will publish the index quarterly for as long as regional shipping conditions remain disrupted, with the next release due in January 2027.
The full dataset, methodology and quarter-on-quarter comparison are available at [iss-relocations.com/gulf-relocation-pulse].
About ISS Relocations
ISS Relocations is a Dubai-headquartered international relocation company, FIDI-accredited and certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, operating across the GCC, India and Sri Lanka.
Media Contact
Flags Communications
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