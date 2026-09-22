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US Set to Build Two New Military Bases in Greenland, Report Says
(MENAFN) The United States is preparing to establish two new military bases in Greenland as part of a broader push to expand its footprint on the Arctic island, a Danish public broadcaster reported Tuesday.
Exact locations have not yet been finalized, though Washington has repeatedly signaled interest in the airport at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, the broadcaster said, citing information it had obtained.
The report follows remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said Friday that Washington would "immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the relevant part of Greenland."
The prospect has stirred unease among residents of Narsarsuaq, where homes sit close to the airport runway.
Kujalleq Municipality Mayor Malene Vahl Rasmussen said local authorities "will not compromise on civil rights and settlement status in relation to opening a base in Narsarsuaq."
Aqqaluk Lynge, founder of Greenland's Inuit Ataqatigiit party and former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, echoed that concern, stressing that room for civilian activities must be preserved if a base moves forward.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus declined to confirm the reported details.
"We cannot comment on the matter until we have a signed agreement," Frederiksen told the broadcaster.
Trump, Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen are expected to sign a security agreement in New York on Tuesday.
Narsarsuaq previously housed a major American military installation, known as Bluie West One, from 1941 to 1958, before its runway was handed over to Denmark and converted into a civilian airport.
The US currently maintains one active military facility in Greenland — the Pituffik Space Base, located in the island's northwest.
Exact locations have not yet been finalized, though Washington has repeatedly signaled interest in the airport at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, the broadcaster said, citing information it had obtained.
The report follows remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said Friday that Washington would "immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the relevant part of Greenland."
The prospect has stirred unease among residents of Narsarsuaq, where homes sit close to the airport runway.
Kujalleq Municipality Mayor Malene Vahl Rasmussen said local authorities "will not compromise on civil rights and settlement status in relation to opening a base in Narsarsuaq."
Aqqaluk Lynge, founder of Greenland's Inuit Ataqatigiit party and former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, echoed that concern, stressing that room for civilian activities must be preserved if a base moves forward.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus declined to confirm the reported details.
"We cannot comment on the matter until we have a signed agreement," Frederiksen told the broadcaster.
Trump, Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen are expected to sign a security agreement in New York on Tuesday.
Narsarsuaq previously housed a major American military installation, known as Bluie West One, from 1941 to 1958, before its runway was handed over to Denmark and converted into a civilian airport.
The US currently maintains one active military facility in Greenland — the Pituffik Space Base, located in the island's northwest.
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