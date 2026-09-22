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Zelenskyy, Macron Meet in New York to Firm Up Winter Air Defense Package
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York for talks on security cooperation and Ukraine's winter support package.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the discussions centered on securing additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles through financing available under an EU loan framework.
"We continue working on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with partners. We expect the first results this year," he said.
Macron, for his part, said he held "in-depth" talks with Zelenskyy on Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, cautioning that the strikes threaten to leave millions of families without heating and electricity as winter approaches.
"France will stand alongside Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy group will also be mobilized by its side," Macron said on X.
Macron also announced that Paris and Kyiv had signed a contract for the delivery of radar systems, and confirmed that France would supply Ukraine with additional interceptors to strengthen its air defense capabilities.
He added that he had separately discussed support for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, including the possibility of an energy ceasefire and a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the discussions centered on securing additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles through financing available under an EU loan framework.
"We continue working on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with partners. We expect the first results this year," he said.
Macron, for his part, said he held "in-depth" talks with Zelenskyy on Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, cautioning that the strikes threaten to leave millions of families without heating and electricity as winter approaches.
"France will stand alongside Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy group will also be mobilized by its side," Macron said on X.
Macron also announced that Paris and Kyiv had signed a contract for the delivery of radar systems, and confirmed that France would supply Ukraine with additional interceptors to strengthen its air defense capabilities.
He added that he had separately discussed support for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, including the possibility of an energy ceasefire and a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea.
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