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Iran to Sell Seized US, Israeli Ships, Aid War Victims

Iran to Sell Seized US, Israeli Ships, Aid War Victims


2026-09-22 08:38:25
(MENAFN) Iran announced Tuesday it will auction off commercial vessels linked to the United States and Israel that were captured during the recent conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, funneling the sale proceeds to families devastated by the fighting.

Hassan Abdollianpour, who leads the judiciary's Center for Lawyers, confirmed that several American and Israeli ships had been taken into custody in the strait and surrounding waters "under judicial rulings," a state-run news agency reported.

"The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war," Abdollianpour stated.

He added that specialists have started evaluating the destruction inflicted by American strikes in Hormozgan province, in Iran's south, and neighboring territories.

The conflict erupted on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran — an assault Tehran claims left thousands dead. In response, Iranian forces unleashed missile and drone strikes throughout the region and moved to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical corridors for energy shipments.

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