Funnel Enters A New Era As Multifamily's First Front-Office-Only AI Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform adds Fenix, AI agents in every product, and Funnel Fabric, an open API/MCP ecosystem for any tech stack to orchestrate workflows portfolio-wide

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, multifamily's first front-office-only AI platform, today announced its next era: Fenix AI embedded throughout the renter lifecycle and Funnel Fabric, an open ecosystem connecting third-party systems, internal knowledge bases, and enterprise tools. Together, they give operators the flexibility to orchestrate AI, people, and technology across their portfolio workflows according to their own operating model. Funnel's PINK-glove service helps put that model into practice with hands-on guidance tailored to each operator's business and goals. This new era advances a single idea Funnel's proprietary data has proven for years: the best renter experiences come from AI completing business-critical workflows and synthesizing data so that human teams are free to provide exceptional customer service in moments that matter most.

“The new era of Funnel brings AI to every front-office workflow and connections to your external tools, while preserving operators' freedom to choose their preferred technology and operating model,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel.“Our platform is deliberately focused, open, and partner-friendly, grounded in the belief that technology shouldn't force a property management company into a rigid box or try to remove the human connection from housing. When AI handles workflows, and humans focus on high-value interactions, three things happen: teams thrive, renters get a better experience, and the business results follow.”









How Funnel is delivering multifamily's new era

Fenix, one AI for your renters, your teams, and your business

Fenix is Funnel's unified AI for renters, residents, and property management teams across the entire renter journey. It communicates directly with renters and residents, serves as a business analyst that answers teams' questions using portfolio data, delegates work across AI and people, and turns every interaction into coaching, insights, and recommended actions-all through one connected intelligence layer.

Funnel Fabric, a partner-friendly ecosystem giving operators complete optionality

Funnel Fabric orchestrates your teams, AI, and external tools across the renter journey, giving operators the freedom to bring trusted vendors into Funnel's ecosystem. This unites external proprietary systems, internal knowledge bases, and enterprise tools directly into the platform through MCP, APIs, and webhooks, so that teams can act on all of it inside Funnel through Fenix (Funnel's AI), the LLM of their choice, or Workflow Studio.

Flexibility to orchestrate any renter and resident experience

Workflow Studio is a self-service builder that lets multifamily operators and their teams orchestrate exactly what happens, and when, across the entire renter lifecycle, all inside Funnel. Because it's fully self-service, teams can build and adjust workflows to align with SOP and business goals. Unlike platforms that restrict custom or human-led steps-such as calling booked tour prospects 24 hours in advance-Funnel lets operators design workflows around their portfolio goals rather than conform to prescriptive, commoditized AI practices.

Proprietary data proves AI + human agents, working together in a complete front-office platform, produce the best outcomes

Funnel's front-office-only AI platform handles the entire renter lifecycle from initial inquiry through renewal. Its full stack of solutions includes a multifamily CRM, AI (prospect, resident, and voice), Insights (AI-powered conversation and sentiment analysis), online leasing (fraud prevention, screening, applications, and mid-lease changes), and resident portal products (move-in checklists, rent payments, and maintenance requests). In this front-office-only ecosystem, AI is incorporated into every workflow while people stay in the loop for high-value customer service interactions, providing the differentiated brand experience multifamily leaders are known for and the business outcomes they need.

While Funnel can power autonomous buildings, our proprietary data proves the best conversions and experiences come from allowing AI to handle the vast majority of mundane tasks and bringing in humans for unique high-value touchpoints.

Commitment never to build property management software

Funnel's open ecosystem approach comes as other platforms in the category move toward closed ecosystems or introduce property management software that could limit operators' future technology choices. Funnel reaffirms that it will not build property management software or ledger products of its own, categories Funnel believes operators are neither asking for nor willing to take on the change management required to switch into.

Renter-preferred AI as a standard, not an add-on

Fenix, Funnel's AI, now comes in every new package. Prospect AI, resident AI, voice AI, the AI assistant, agentic workflows, and Insights (AI conversation and sentiment analysis) are all included across the CRM and front-office platform. Our team is ready to work with you to determine the best strategy for implementing AI across your current prospect and resident workflows.

PINK-glove change management, built in

Changing technology that is core to day-to-day operations is intimidating. Funnel now includes complimentary consulting with every new client engagement to support change management for new workflows and operating models, including shared services, specialized teams, and centralized roles. Funnel has helped more companies centralize their operations than any other provider in multifamily and is ready to share best practices with operators and their teams.

The architecture underneath it all: the renter, not the property

Funnel's renter-centric® architecture provides a single, connected view of every renter, making Funnel the natural home for orchestration, because coordinating AI, people, and tools across the renter journey only works when everything shares one source of truth.

New era momentum

Today, Funnel powers one in ten professionally managed apartments in the U.S. Its platform has been refined across millions of workflows with some of the most sophisticated operators in the industry. An independent June 2026 blind study of 169 American renters compared Funnel's chat and voice AI (powered exclusively by Sierra) against chat and voice AI for two legacy property management software platforms and the self-proclaimed multifamily“AI leader.” Renters preferred Funnel across every comparison tested: three in four preferred Funnel's Chat AI, and two in three preferred Funnel's Voice AI.

This caps a breakout stretch for the company. In the past six months, Funnel achieved the following milestones:



Named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies. Funnel became the fastest multifamily software company in history to reach $50 million in annual revenue, hitting the mark in six years.

Completed the world's first rent payment inside ChatGPT Earned 2026 NAA Top Employers recognition and ranked No. 11 on Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work list.



About Funnel

Funnel is multifamily's first front-office-only AI platform, proven by the most advanced operators in the industry and democratizing the new operating model of centralization and AI for all. The platform orchestrates AI, people, and workflows across every property in a portfolio, and its partner-friendly ecosystem connects to the systems and LLMs multifamily leaders already run. Pairing the speed of AI with the high-value moments only humans can deliver reduces costs, improves efficiency, and standardizes execution for Funnel partners. This approach gives operators the flexibility to operate and differentiate on their own terms; Funnel powers the world's best rental experience for one in ten apartment homes.

Media Contact

Funnel

Hannah O'Leary

Communications Director

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