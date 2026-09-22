Abercrombie & Fitch Expands Partnership With Dallas Cowboys And Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded collaboration brings fans refreshed licensed product, broader shopping access and new activations with the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is expanding its relationship with the Dallas Cowboys, as it returns for a second year as the Official Fashion Partner of the team and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC). Through the expanded collaboration, Abercrombie will bring fans new product and year-round activations that extend the partnership beyond the football season. The announcement comes as Abercrombie enters the second year of its partnership with the NFL as the league's Official Fashion Partner.

Building on the success of the 2025 season, Abercrombie will bring fashion and sport together through refreshed assortments, broader distribution, in-stadium brand experiences and athlete collaborations. Throughout the season, the brand will show up through an Abercrombie-branded pregame player tunnel walk, fan activations at AT&T Stadium, and host creator moments and ticket giveaways for A&F Creator Suite members. Abercrombie will also team up with athletes CeeDee Lamb, Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence throughout the season, providing personalized style concierge services and curated game-day arrival looks.

The Abercrombie x Cowboys collection continues to be available through Abercrombie's online channels and stores, with expanded distribution at NFLShop.com and at AT&T Stadium in Dallas through Abercrombie's recently announced partnership with Fanatics, giving fans even more ways to shop the assortment.

As the Official Fashion Partner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Abercrombie is unveiling a branded closet, shoppable by the DCC throughout the season. Located in their locker room at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Abercrombie x DCC closet gives the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ongoing access to new Abercrombie product, with assortments refreshed each month and curated for their off-field wardrobes.

“We're proud to deepen our relationship with the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as we enter this next chapter of our partnership,” said Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch.“Together, we're bringing Abercrombie's effortless, elevated style to one of the most passionate fandoms in sports, creating new ways for fans to show up for their team well beyond game day.”

“Abercrombie has been a strong partner in helping us connect with fans through style, self-expression and unique experiences that extend far beyond the field,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones.“We're excited to build on that momentum this season and bring fans even more ways to show their Cowboys pride through this collaboration.”

Fans can shop the A&F x Dallas Cowboys collection, which includes products for adults, kids, toddler and baby, at abercrombie.com, select Abercrombie stores, NFLShop.com and at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie & Fitch is an effortless, elevated American lifestyle brand, blending heritage and modern style through quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for all of life's moments. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 300 stores worldwide (including abercrombie kids) and on abercrombie.com globally.



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