Vistashares Introduces The Shield Family Of Etfs, Providing The Better Buffer Advisors And Investors Have Been Seeking

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares, a leading issuer of actively-managed Liquid Alternative ETFs, is today introducing the first in an entirely new family of ETFs designed to disrupt the buffered/defined outcome fund category:



VistaShares Shield S&P 500 Enhanced Protection ETF (VOOB); and VistaShares Shield Nasdaq-100 Enhanced Protection ETF (QQQB).

In creating the Shield family of funds, the VistaShares team started by identifying the six main constraints that have been built into all of the buffered ETFs brought to market to this point:



The cap – The buffer is paid for by selling away upside, leaving investors limited by a ceiling they cannot influence which compresses with volatility falls;

The cliff – The buffer absorbs a defined first tranche of loss, typically 9%, 15% or 20%, but that protection ends precisely where the decline becomes most severe;

The outcome period – The stated buffer and cap are realized in full only by holding from the first day of the period to the last, usually one full year;

The mid-period entry – Buying mid-period provides a remaining buffer and a remaining cap that differ from the levels in the fund's name, meaning there can be a“right day” and a“wrong day” to buy and investors need to wait to see if they made the right call;

Grinding decline – The fund holds a synthetic long position and the buffer settles at period end, leaving investors to watch a slow decline while holding a product bought to prevent precisely that; and Serialization – Issuers ladder monthly series to try to work around entry timing, which dramatically multiplies tickers and leaves advisors with copious amounts of extra work across accounts, at rebalance and during tax season.

“The idea behind a buffered ETF is a simple one but the category has evolved far away from its simple roots and introduced complexities and complications that have left many advisors and investors frustrated with their outcomes,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares.“With Shield, we've solved for each of these issues, removing the structural cap that can limit gains, seeking 8% buffer each month plus continuing to preserve against 50% of the losses occurring after the 8% buffer, operating as a continuous vehicle, and delivering all of this via a single ticker per exposure.”

Each fund holds cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities for its derivatives transactions and obtains index exposure not by holding the index itself but instead through options. At each monthly rebalance, the funds sells out-of-the-money put options and uses the premiums received, together with interest earned on its cash investments, to purchase approximately one-month, at-the-money call options on an underlying ETF tracking the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, respectively.

The result is a continuous investment vehicle that does not terminate or reset at predetermined intervals. Each fund is actively managed and generally rebalances options positions monthly as they approach expiration date.

“This is the Better BufferTM,” added Patti.“In fact, with VOOB and QQQB, we're not just providing investors and advisors with a buffer, we're arming them with a ShieldTM.”

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit and follow the firm on LinkedIn @VistaShares, and on X @VistaSharesX.

About VistaShares

VistaShares, the leader in Liquid Alternative ETFs, strives to deliver innovative investment solutions for today's investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering a number of distinct strategies. Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth, while Target 15TM option-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 875-2288 or visit. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing .



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

About the buffer

Under current market conditions, the Fund initially seeks, after fees and expenses, to offset 100% of the first 8% of losses in the Underlying ETF during each monthly period and to experience approximately 50% of any additional losses during that period. The level and duration of the buffer are not fixed. The Sub-Adviser may adjust the amount of the buffer, the Fund's participation in losses exceeding the buffer, and the applicable period based on market conditions and the cost of protection. The Fund seeks to provide reduced exposure to losses generally in the range of 25-75%, and the Sub-Adviser may adjust that range. The buffer is not a floor, does not protect against all losses, and is intended to reduce but not eliminate the impact of negative returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in providing buffered returns.



The Fund does not offer principal protection and is not a guaranteed or insured product. An investor may lose all or a portion of the amount invested. The intended protection applies over the applicable options period and may not be fully available to shareholders who purchase Shares after that period begins.

Definitions:

At the money call option: A contract where the strike price (the set price to buy the asset) is equal or very close to the current market price of the underlying stock.

Out of the money: means an options contract has no intrinsic value and would result in a loss if you exercised it right now.

Put option: A financial contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specific asset at set price before a specific date

Call option: A financial contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a specific asset at set price within a specific time. Investors buy these contracts when they expect the price of an asset, usually a stock, to go up

Principal risks

