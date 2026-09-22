Aprea Therapeutics To Present Updated Interim Phase 1 Data On WEE1 Inhibitor APR-1051 In An Oral Presentation At 38Th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that an abstract featuring updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 ACESOT-1051 study of its WEE1 inhibitor APR-1051 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been accepted for oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), to take place November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. “We look forward to presenting an update from our ongoing Phase 1 ACESOT-1051 trial at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium and sharing these data with the international oncology community,” said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea.“This meeting brings together leading investigators, clinicians and researchers focused on advancing new approaches in cancer treatment, and we welcome the opportunity to discuss our program with the broader oncology community in Barcelona.” Presentation Details:

Title: Interim results from the first-in-human phase 1 study of WEE1 inhibitor APR-1051 in patients with advanced solid tumors (ACESOT-1051) Presenting Author: Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, PhD, FRCP

Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Investigator in the ACESOT-1051 study Session: Plenary Session (Oral Presentation) Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2026, 3:00 PM - 3:10 PM CET Location: Room 111 + 112, CCIB, Barcelona.



For more information on the ACESOT-1051 trial, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06260514.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea's technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company's lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at .

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes“forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our study analyses, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and projected cash position. We may, in some cases use terms such as“future,”“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“targeting,”“confidence,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“likely,”“will,”“should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and on information currently available to management that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, including timing considerations and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks related to the success, timing, and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including our ability to fully fund our disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to our currently projected expenses), futility analyses, presentations at conferences and data reported in an abstract, and receipt of interim or preliminary results (including, without limitation, any preclinical results or data), which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of our ongoing clinical trials, our understanding of product candidates mechanisms of action and interpretation of preclinical and early clinical results from our clinical development programs, and our ability to predict clinical outcomes based on such preclinical and early clinical results, and the other risks, uncertainties, and other factors described under“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

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LifeSci Advisors

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Russo Partners, LLC

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