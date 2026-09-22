Caseware Named As Finalist In Three Categories At The 2026 A.I. Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Announces its Finalists

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, has been named as a finalist at The 2026 A.I. Awards in the Most Advanced AI Environment, Best Use of AI-driven Personalization and Best Use of AI in Finance categories for Caseware Verity.

Unlike standalone AI assistants, disconnected copilots or single-task AI agents, Caseware Verity and the Caseware AI platform operate within the end-to-end assurance and financial reporting workflow. The platform is designed to understand the engagement itself, drawing on longitudinal engagement context, firm methodology, supporting documentation and professional standards to help practitioners surface risks, analyze documentation, guide judgment and move through complex work with greater speed and confidence.

Operated by global cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards celebrate international leaders driving the next generation of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Now in its third year, the 2026 program saw entries from organizations worldwide, spanning established technology powerhouses to disruptive startups across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The awards highlight transformative advances across the entire AI ecosystem: from core infrastructure and governance to cutting-edge agentic workflows and AI assistants. Special emphasis is placed on practical implementations that deliver measurable value within dedicated operational units and specific vertical markets.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said:“Unveiling the finalists for the 2026 A.I. Awards is a significant moment. With the sheer volume of entry submissions this year, the competition is fierce, and the quality of work on display is extraordinary.

“We look for genuine real-world execution that turns technological promise into tangible outcomes. Caseware and their fellow finalists have exemplified this.

“Making it to the finals is a remarkable achievement, and we wish everyone the very best as our panel selects the ultimate category winners.”

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware said, "Being a finalist in three categories reflects the Caseware vision to build trust in the global economy. The Caseware AI platform is a scalable, governed and composable agentic foundation for the assurance profession - the product of more than $100M in investment and years of innovation. Caseware Verity, our AI intelligence layer built directly into the end-to-end assurance workflow, enables professionals to leverage agentic efficiencies in the systems they already rely on ensuring defensibility, governance and control. We're honored that Caseware Verity has been named a finalist alongside such strong competition."



The program will now begin its final round of judging, where The Cloud Awards judges will select a winner in each category. A.I. Awards winners will be revealed on October 13.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in artificial intelligence solutions and platforms.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit:



Contact details

Elise Sallis

Vice President, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

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For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

...

(212) 574-8117



Notes for editors

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware's platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world's largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit Caseware.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at