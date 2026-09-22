Zeo Energy Enters Cooperation Agreement With Ewyze To Develop Integrated Off-Grid Power And Data-Center Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Targets Surging AI and Data-Center Power Demand Through Rapidly Deployable Off-Grid Microgrids, Bypassing Traditional Grid Connection Timelines

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) ("Zeo" or the "Company"), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Ewyze Corp. ("Ewyze") to collaborate on the development of integrated off-grid power and data-center infrastructure. The cooperation is intended to focus on opportunities in the United States and include selected international markets where conditions are favourable.

SURGING DEMAND FOR AI-READY POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence compute loads- driven by GPU-intensive model training, real-time inference, and cloud computing - is creating unprecedented massive demands for high-density, reliable power capacity. Data centers supporting these workloads require high-density, reliable power. Industry analysts project global data-center power consumption will more than double by the end of the decade.

Traditional grid infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. In the United States, interconnection wait times can stretch five to ten years in many regions, making grid-connected power inaccessible for new data-center developments on commercially relevant timelines. This structural bottleneck is creating a significant market opportunity for operators capable of delivering scalable, off-grid power solutions alongside compute infrastructure.

THE EWYZE INTEGRATED INFRASTRUCTURE MODEL

Ewyze is an energy and digital infrastructure platform with more than 18 years of experience in renewable energy development. The Ewyze team has developed approximately 1.7 GW of renewable power solutions across international markets and is now focused on developing, owning and operating integrated off-grid power and data-center infrastructure.

Ewyze's differentiated model addresses gridlock directly by co-developing data-center infrastructure alongside dedicated off-grid microgrids. Each microgrid is engineered to combine solar photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage systems and an additional dispatchable power source - which may include a grid connection, natural gas, or geothermal power - to deliver reliable, 24/7 power capacity at the scale required by modern AI and cloud workloads.

This integrated approach - where the power infrastructure and the data-center infrastructure are developed together - is designed to materially reduce dependency on traditional utility timelines and enable data-center capacity to be brought online within approximately two to three years from project initiation, where market, land, permitting, financing and technical conditions allow.

THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Under the Agreement, Zeo and Ewyze intend to cooperate primarily on identifying, developing, financing and commercialising integrated off-grid power and data-center projects in the United States, while also considering selected opportunities in other markets. The Agreement is intended to combine Zeo's public market platform and strategic relationships with Ewyze's proven development track record and integrated infrastructure capabilities.

The parties will work collaboratively across the project development lifecycle, including site identification and land acquisition, permitting and regulatory approvals, engineering and construction, financing structuring and project commercialisation with data-centre operators and hyperscale customers.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Timothy Bridgewater, Chief Executive Officer of Zeo Energy, commented: "Entering into this cooperation with Ewyze represents an important and strategic step in Zeo's evolution toward larger-scale renewable energy and power infrastructure opportunities. The demand for AI-capable compute infrastructure - and the power required to run it - is growing faster than traditional grid systems can accommodate. We believe Ewyze's integrated model, combining off-grid microgrids with data-center development, positions the partnership to address one of the most significant infrastructure bottlenecks of our time. We look forward to developing these opportunities together."

Svante Kumlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ewyze, added: "The artificial intelligence revolution is fundamentally a power challenge. AI workloads demand vast amounts of reliable, cost-effective energy, and the existing grid simply cannot deliver it at the speed or scale the market requires. Ewyze was built to solve exactly that problem - by developing the full infrastructure stack from the ground up, integrating renewable generation, battery storage and data-center assets into a single, coherent platform. This cooperation with Zeo provides the market access and strategic framework to bring these projects to scale, with a strong focus on the United States, where the opportunity is most immediate."

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business. It also operates Heliogen, LLC, a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers secure cost-effective, 24/7 clean energy.

About Ewyze Corp.

Ewyze Corp. is an energy and digital infrastructure platform focused on developing, owning and operating integrated off-grid power and data-centre infrastructure. With more than 18 years of renewable energy development experience and approximately 1.7 GW of solutions developed across international markets, Ewyze combines solar generation, battery energy storage and dispatchable power sources to create dedicated 24/7 microgrids alongside data-center assets. Ewyze's integrated model is designed to reduce dependency on traditional grid connection timelines and support faster deployment of AI-ready compute capacity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's and Ewyze's management in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company's potential involvement in projects described herein.. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the development of projects, future financial performance of the Company; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce expected results; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned pipelines and projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, if at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's expanding business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

For Investors:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

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For Media:

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group

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