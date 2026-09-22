Superstar Platforms Announces Agreement To Acquire Titlepal, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition expands Superstar's fintech portfolio with a digital-first platform designed to modernize the traditionally storefront-based vehicle title lending industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superstar Platforms, Inc. (OTCID: SPST) (“Superstar,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”), a technology-focused holding company building and acquiring businesses across financial technology, automotive and technology-enabled commerce, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire TitlePal, Inc. (“TitlePal”) in an all-stock transaction.

TitlePal is a financial technology company that has developed a web- and mobile-based platform designed to modernize the traditional vehicle title lending and title pawn transaction by moving much of the customer experience from a physical storefront to a consumer's Smartphone or computer.

The acquisition is expected to expand Superstar's financial technology platform while providing the Company with exposure to an established consumer finance category that historically has operated primarily through brick-and-mortar locations.

Transforming a Traditionally Storefront-Based Industry

For decades, the vehicle title lending industry has largely operated through physical storefronts. A consumer seeking a title loan or title pawn typically travels to a lending location, presents a vehicle and clear title, completes an application, allows the lender to evaluate the vehicle and collateral, executes the required transaction documents and receives funds while retaining possession and use of the vehicle. TitlePal was developed around the premise that technology can significantly change that process.

Rather than requiring the customer to begin the transaction inside a traditional title lending location, TitlePal is designed to allow eligible consumers with qualifying vehicle titles to initiate and complete the process remotely through a computer or mobile device at their convenience.

The TitlePal platform incorporates digital applications, identity verification, vehicle and title verification, underwriting, third-party data integrations, document processing and electronic funding into a streamlined technology platform. TitlePal's technology utilizes smartphone capabilities and third-party verification resources to facilitate vehicle inspection and transaction verification without requiring the consumer to enter a traditional storefront. TitlePal provides consumers with a complete digital environment encompassing the application, inspection, approval and funding process, designed to improve convenience and the overall customer experience.

“We believe TitlePal represents the type of technology driven transformation that Superstar Platforms was built to pursue,” said Michael Farr, Chief Executive Officer.“The underlying vehicle title lending business has existed for decades, but the customer experience continues to rely heavily on physical locations. Consumers today bank from their phones, purchase automobiles from their phones, buy groceries from their phones and manage much of their financial lives from their phones. We believe the title lending customer should have the same opportunity.”

The Digital Transformation of Title Lending

TitlePal's strategy is not based on changing the underlying collateral based nature of the product. Instead, the Company's strategy is focused on changing how the loan is originated. Today, most title lending transactions continue to depend heavily upon face-to-face interaction and physical locations. TitlePal moves loan origination, verification, underwriting and funding into a digital environment.

Traditional title lenders have historically required substantial physical infrastructure to originate transactions across multiple geographic markets. A technology based model is designed to allow TitlePal to acquire and serve customers digitally while centralizing significant portions of underwriting, verification, servicing and collections. This provides an opportunity to scale receivables and customer relationships without requiring a corresponding expansion of physical storefront infrastructure.

A Large Existing Industry Positioned for Technology Adoption

TitlePal is entering an established consumer finance market rather than attempting to create a new lending category. More than 2 million Americans used auto title loans annually , with more than 8,000 title lending storefronts operating across 25 states . Consumers pay almost $4 billion annually in title loan fees , with an average loan size of approximately $1,000. (PEW Report)

The historical economics of the industry also demonstrate why the market is positioned for digital transformation. Pew reported that the largest title lender it analyzed historically spent approximately 66% of revenue on overhead , compared with approximately 18% on credit losses . TitlePal believes a technology driven model can reduce dependence on the extensive physical infrastructure traditionally required to originate title loans by centralizing underwriting, verification, servicing and collections while acquiring and serving customers digitally.

For TitlePal, the opportunity is therefore not dependent upon creating consumer demand for a new financial product. The opportunity is to capture a portion of an already established lending market by providing consumers with a technology enabled alternative to the traditional storefront experience.

TitlePal is already a revenue generating business with interest income over the last 2 years of almost $700,000 with the potential to expand materially as the Company gains access to additional lending capital and enters additional markets.

A State-by-State Expansion Strategy

Vehicle title lending and title pawn transactions are governed by state-specific laws and regulations. TitlePal therefore expects its geographic expansion to occur on a state-by-state basis based upon applicable lending and pawn laws, licensing requirements and the technological infrastructure available within each jurisdiction. TitlePal's expansion strategy places particular emphasis on states where electronic title and lien-processing capabilities can support a digital transaction.

Strategic Fit Within Superstar Platforms

The acquisition of TitlePal is expected to become an important component of Superstar Platforms' broader strategy of acquiring and developing businesses operating at the intersection of technology, financial services and traditional industries undergoing digital transformation.

TitlePal will complement Superstar's existing portfolio, including PawnTrust, Superstar's technology-enabled marketplace developed specifically for the pawn industry.

While PawnTrust is designed to expand the digital reach of independent pawn retailers and their inventory, TitlePal is designed to address another segment of the collateral-based financial services market by digitizing the customer acquisition and lending experience. The two platforms reflect a common Superstar investment thesis: Large, established and fragmented industries can create significant opportunities when technology is applied to longstanding business models.

“Superstar Platforms is being built around businesses where technology can change the economics and customer experience of an established industry,” Farr said.“TitlePal fits directly into that strategy. We are acquiring a revenue-generating technology platform, operating experience and a business model that can be expanded over time as capital, licensing and market conditions permit.”

Transaction

Superstar Platforms has agreed to acquire TitlePal in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to be structured with provisions designed to manage the timing and extent of potential dilution to Superstar's existing common shareholders.

The acquisition remains subject to completion of definitive documentation, customary closing conditions and any corporate, regulatory or other approvals that may be applicable.

The Company expects to provide additional information regarding the transaction and its terms through its appropriate public disclosures following completion of definitive documentation.

About TitlePal, Inc.

TitlePal, Inc. is a financial technology company focused on modernizing the vehicle title lending and title pawn transaction.

TitlePal has developed a web- and mobile-based platform designed to allow eligible consumers with qualifying vehicle titles to initiate a collateral-based lending transaction remotely. The platform is designed to integrate customer application processing, identity verification, vehicle and title verification, underwriting, document processing and electronic funding into a technology enabled customer experience. TitlePal's strategy is centered on applying technology, third-party data integrations and automation to an industry that has traditionally relied heavily upon physical storefront locations. TITLEPAL® and the company's marketing slogan GRAB YOUR PHONE, GET YOUR LOAN® are federally registered U.S. trademarks.



TITLEPAL®-U.S. Trademark Registration No. 7,475,665

GRAB YOUR PHONE, GET YOUR LOAN® - U.S. Trademark Registration No. 8,264,738

About Superstar Platforms, Inc.

Superstar Platforms, Inc. (SPST) is a national conglomerate pursuing the acquisition, development and scaling of businesses across financial technology, automotive and technology-enabled commerce. Superstar seeks to identify established industries in which technology, centralized infrastructure, access to capital and strategic management can create new opportunities for growth.

The Company's portfolio includes PawnTrust, a technology-enabled marketplace developed specifically for the pawn industry, and other operating businesses and strategic investments across its targeted sectors. Superstar's growth strategy is centered on a combination of strategic acquisitions, technology development and the expansion of its operating platforms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, strategies and future performance, including statements regarding the acquisition of TitlePal, Inc., the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the integration and expansion of TitlePal's technology and operations, the development and adoption of its digital lending platform, geographic expansion, regulatory approvals and licensing, access to capital, customer acquisition, market opportunities and future financial and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“estimate,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target,”“seek” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; the ability to realize anticipated benefits from the TitlePal transaction; changes in federal, state or local laws and regulations applicable to title lending, pawn transactions and consumer finance; licensing and regulatory requirements; the availability of lending and operating capital; credit and collection risks; cybersecurity and data privacy risks; reliance on third-party technology and service providers; competition; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in Superstar Platforms, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, Superstar Platforms, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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