Capstone Asset Management Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Cash Distributions For ETF Series Of Capstone Funds

LANGLEY, B.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. (“Capstone”) today announced the estimated third quarter 2026 cash distributions for its ETF Series securities. The record date for the distributions is September 29, 2026 for all the ETF Series securities listed in the table below. All distributions are payable on October 7, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The per-unit third quarter distributions are detailed below: