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Capstone Asset Management Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Cash Distributions For ETF Series Of Capstone Funds


2026-09-22 08:33:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LANGLEY, B.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. (“Capstone”) today announced the estimated third quarter 2026 cash distributions for its ETF Series securities. The record date for the distributions is September 29, 2026 for all the ETF Series securities listed in the table below. All distributions are payable on October 7, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The per-unit third quarter distributions are detailed below:

Capstone ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP
Capstone Biblically Informed
Canadian Equity Fund		 BIVC $0.1158068 14071A102
Capstone Biblically Informed U.S.
Equity Fund		 BIVU $0.0158904 14071G109


About Capstone

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management Inc. is an innovative investment management firm managing assets for clients across Canada. With offices in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 29-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, financial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

For more information on Capstone Asset Management Inc., please visit or please contact us at (604) 546-1500 or ....

Sales Inquiries:

Capstone Asset Management Inc.
Gerard Feliciano
(604) 546-1504
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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