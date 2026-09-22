Higher Images Named To Pittsburgh Business Times' 2026 Largest Advertising, Marketing And Public Relations Firms List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh-area digital marketing agency recognized for its continued growth, AI optimization services and commitment to helping small and mid-sized businesses compete

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher Images has been named to the 2026 Pittsburgh's Largest Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Firms list, published in the August 28, 2026, issue of the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The annual list recognizes leading firms serving the Pittsburgh region's advertising, marketing and public relations needs. Higher Images' inclusion reflects the agency's sustained growth, comprehensive capabilities and more than two decades of helping businesses strengthen their brands, improve online visibility and generate measurable leads.

“Being recognized as one of Pittsburgh's largest advertising, marketing and public relations firms is an incredible honor for our entire team,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images.“Higher Images has grown into a multimillion-dollar agency while remaining focused on the businesses that built our success: small and midsized companies. These organizations deserve access to the same level of strategy, technology and innovation available to much larger corporations. Our team works incredibly hard to deliver that every day.”

Based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Higher Images provides integrated digital marketing and advertising services to businesses throughout Pittsburgh and across the country. Its services include:



Artificial intelligence optimization and AI search visibility

Search engine optimization

Paid search and digital advertising

Website design and development

Social media marketing

Content marketing

Public relations and online media distribution

Branding and graphic design

Local search optimization

Online reputation management

Marketing automation Website accessibility, privacy and security solutions

Higher Images has expanded its services to help companies adapt to the rapid growth of AI-powered search platforms and answer engines. The agency's AI optimization strategies are designed to help businesses appear in conversational search results, AI-generated answers and traditional organic search.

As consumer behavior changes, Higher Images helps clients build the authoritative, clearly structured and trustworthy digital presence that search engines and AI platforms use to identify credible businesses and recommend solutions.

“This recognition represents years of hard work, strong client partnerships and a team that genuinely cares about helping businesses grow,” said Dan Harmon, Vice President of Sales at Higher Images.“We are proud to be a multimillion-dollar agency, but we are even prouder that our growth has come from helping small and midsized businesses generate leads, reach new customers and compete in increasingly complex markets. We do not simply sell marketing services. We build customized strategies around each client's goals, challenges and opportunities.”

Higher Images combines established digital marketing practices with emerging AI optimization strategies, allowing clients to strengthen their visibility across Google, other search engines, digital advertising platforms, news outlets and generative AI tools.

“Our industry is changing quickly, but our mission remains the same,” Thornberg added.“We want to make advanced marketing practical, accessible and results-driven for growing businesses. This recognition belongs to every member of the Higher Images team. Their creativity, expertise and commitment to our clients are the reasons we continue to grow.”

About Higher Images

Higher Images is a full-service digital marketing, advertising and public relations agency headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. For more than 25 years, the agency has helped small and mid-sized businesses improve their online visibility, generate qualified leads, and achieve sustainable growth.

Higher Images provides AI optimization, search engine optimization, digital advertising, website design and development, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, local search optimization, reputation management, marketing automation and website compliance solutions.

To learn more about Higher Images and its digital marketing and AI optimization services, visit.

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Higher Images Named to Pittsburgh Business Times' 2026 List of Largest Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Firms

CONTACT: Linda Jo Thornberg Higher Images 4122031996...