Grayscale Investments Introduces Grayscale AI Compute ETF (Ticker: GCPU), Targeting The Infrastructure Powering AI's Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GCPU provides equity exposure to the data centers, power, and compute capacity behind the AI buildout

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced the introduction of Grayscale AI Compute ETF (Ticker: GCPU), building on the firm's 13-year track record in digital asset investing innovation. GCPU is designed to track the Indxx High Performance Computing Index, giving investors diversified equity exposure to the companies building and operating the physical infrastructure that Artificial Intelligence's (AI) continued growth depends on.

GCPU offers exposure to companies involved in the physical infrastructure underpinning one of the most capital-intensive technology buildouts to date. Data centers across North America are operating at record-low vacancy rates, with about six months of available capacity1 in reserve, and new capacity typically taking two to five years to bring online2. Annual AI-related capital expenditure is projected to exceed $1 trillion, with the majority allocated to physical infrastructure, even as AI investment remains early relative to prior technology cycles3. Grayscale believes this growing gap between AI's demand for compute and available physical supply represents a durable and investable dynamic within the broader AI theme.

"Grayscale has spent over a decade giving investors access to scarce, transformational technologies, such as digital assets, and we believe compute belongs in that same category,” said Steve Vanourny, Head of Index at Grayscale.“GCPU is a direct extension of that thesis, giving investors access to the companies closing the gap between AI's demand for compute and the physical infrastructure needed to meet it."

GCPU seeks to capture two distinct paths to AI compute capacity growth: newly built infrastructure and the repurposing of existing power, land, and grid-connected facilities for AI workloads. Approximately half of the portfolio's weight target concentration in companies built around GPU cloud and AI-hosting capacity from inception; the remainder consists of companies with roots in other areas of high-performance computing, including Bitcoin mining, that have publicly disclosed or executed a transition of existing power and capacity toward AI workloads.

GCPU provides this exposure through a rules-based index approach, combining native AI compute businesses with select digital infrastructure operators transitioning toward AI workloads, rebalanced quarterly to reflect the index methodology's selection and weighting criteria described above. GCPU was formerly known as Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (Ticker: MNRS), and its underlying index was formerly known as the Indxx Bitcoin Miners Index. Both were renamed in connection with GCPU's updated investment strategy.

For more information about GCPU, visit

About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with access to a broad range of digital assets through a comprehensive suite of investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

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*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on assets under management (“AUM”) as of 6/30/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

[1] Source: CBRE as of August 27, 2026. North America Data Center Trends H1 2026.

[2] McKinsey & Company,“Scaling Bigger, Faster, Cheaper Data Centers With Smarter Designs,” August 1, 2025; Giga Energy,“Data Center Construction Guide: Costs, Timelines, and Equipment,” March 12, 2026. Source: Giga Energy as of March 12, 2026. Data center construction guide: Costs, timelines, and equipment

[3] Goldman Sachs,“Global AI Investment Is Forecast to Exceed $1 Trillion in 2026,” August 7, 2026.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting Grayscale.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund will not invest in digital assets directly or through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in companies included in the Index, including digital infrastructure transition companies (described below), that use or have used one or more digital assets as part of their legacy, transitional or current business activities, historically operated in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure or other digital infrastructure markets, or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments. A company is included in the Index based on its high-performance computing, AI cloud or accelerated computing activities, and not solely because of any cryptocurrency mining, blockchain or other digital asset activity. Because the Fund will not invest directly in any digital assets, it will not track price movements of any digital assets.

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AI infrastructure companies face intense competition, rapid product obsolescence, and depend on customer spending on AI, cloud computing, and data centers. Supply chain disruptions, power shortages, export controls, and overbuilding of compute capacity could limit growth. Evolving regulations on AI, data privacy, and energy usage add compliance risk. Former cryptocurrency miners transitioning to AI operations may have limited operating histories and may not complete their transitions.

The Indxx High Performance Computing Index is designed by Indxx (the“Index Provider”) to track the performance of global companies that do business in high-performance computing, AI cloud and accelerated computing infrastructure activities and services. The index also includes companies that provide supporting infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing such as GPU cloud services data center hosting, computing infrastructure and related hardware and software solutions. Index returns assume that dividends are reinvested and do not include the effect of management fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

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