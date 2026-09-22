Other World Computing (OWC) Wins Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Back To School 2026!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OWC USB-C Travel Dock Recognized in Higher Education Category

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC ®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC USB-C Travel Dock has been named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2026, in the Higher Education category.

With the OWC USB-C Travel Dock, students can:



Connect Everything That Matters - Two USB ports for keeping essentials like an external drive, keyboard, and mouse immediately ready for use. Universal compatibility across Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices.

Plug Into Better Presentations - Connect any display, TV, or projector up to 4K resolution and transform your laptop or tablet into a presentation powerhouse in seconds.

Import Creative Work Instantly - Download the day's shoots quickly with the SD card reader and get back to capturing moments.

Access Power Where They Need It - Bus-powered design lets you work anywhere without outlets or plug into 100W pass-through power to keep your laptop and devices fully charged during long work sessions. Work from Anywhere at Anytime - Ultra-compact design with built-in cable storage keeps gear organized. Lightweight aluminum construction handles constant travel without breaking.

“College students already have enough to carry - they shouldn't need a backpack full of adapters just to get their work done,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC).“Whether they're using tech from years ago or a brand new Chromebook or MacBook Neo, the OWC USB-C Travel Dock gives them the connections they'll need throughout the school year, from plugging into a classroom projector and connecting a drive to downloading photos and keeping their laptop charged. It's small enough to live in a backpack, affordable enough to make sense on a college budget, and useful enough that students will reach for it every day. For parents sending a child off to college, it's one of those simple purchases you know they're actually going to use.”

To learn more and purchase the OWC USB-C Travel Dock, currently priced at $34.99, please visit: .

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC ®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit . OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact Info



Nicole Gorman

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+1 508-397-0131

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OWC USB-C Travel Dock