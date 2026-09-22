Marchex Expands Investor Relations Program, Engages Pondelwilkinson To Broaden Investor Outreach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative follows Archenia acquisition and Marchex's evolution into a comprehensive AI-driven customer acquisition and outcome optimization platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) (“Marchex” or the“Company”), a vertically focused, AI-driven conversation analytics, customer acquisition and optimization company, today announced that it has engaged investor relations and strategic communications firm PondelWilkinson to support an expanded investor relations program focused on increasing institutional investor engagement and broadening awareness of the Company's growth strategy.

The initiative comes as Marchex enters a new phase following its acquisition of Archenia, which expanded the Company's capabilities beyond conversational analytics to include customer acquisition, qualification and measurable business outcomes. The combined company is focused on leveraging its AI-powered platform across existing and new customers to drive revenue growth and operating leverage.

“The combination of Marchex and Archenia creates a broader platform and expands our opportunity to deliver measurable value throughout the customer acquisition journey,” said Russell Horowitz, Chairman of Marchex.“As we execute our strategy, we believe it is important to expand awareness of Marchex among institutional investors and analysts and to effectively communicate the potential for growth, customer expansion and increased operating leverage. PondelWilkinson brings extensive experience working with emerging growth companies and will be an important partner in that effort.”

PondelWilkinson will advise Marchex on investor relations strategy and communications and support the Company's outreach to institutional investors, analysts and other members of the investment community.

“Marchex has evolved from an analytics provider into an AI-driven platform that connects customer insights to actions and measurable business outcomes,” said Todd Kehrli, partner at PondelWilkinson.“The addition of Archenia significantly expands the solutions Marchex can deliver across the customer acquisition and conversion process, and creates meaningful opportunities to deepen relationships with its existing customer base. We look forward to helping Marchex communicate that evolution and its growth opportunities to a larger group of investors.”

About Marchex

Marchex and Archenia together harness proprietary AI-powered conversational intelligence and advanced customer acquisition technologies to transform consumer intent into actionable, outcome-driven business results. The combination of Marchex's prescriptive analytics and omnichannel intelligence with Archenia's AI-verified qualification, natural-language analytics, and automated decisioning capabilities creates a highly differentiated customer acquisition and optimization technology platform.

Leveraging real-time AI signals, machine-learning models, and deep vertical market expertise, the Company identifies consumer intent, improves qualification accuracy, and delivers verified outcomes such as high-intent conversations, appointments, and sales. Serving market-leading companies across major verticals including automotive, insurance, home services, healthcare, and advertising/media, Marchex empowers organizations to optimize customer engagement and drive revenue growth through AI-driven insights, actions, and outcomes.

Please visit , /blog, or @marchex on X, where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the Company, its financial information, and its business.

About PondelWilkinson

Trusted advisors in investor relations and strategic public relations for more than 50 years, PondelWilkinson helps established and emerging publicly traded, pre-public and private companies navigate Wall Street and Main Street with narratives that inform, inspire and influence. The firm has offices in New York, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, serving companies in multiple sectors worldwide. More information on PondelWilkinson can be found by visiting or following the company on LinkedIn and X.

For further information, contact:

Marchex Investor Relations

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